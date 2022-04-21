Experience India’s first indoor skydiving in Hyderabad

For those adventure junkies seeking an adrenaline rush, an indoor skydiving experience is now being offered in Hyderabad. The indoor skydiving arena has been set up by GravityZip and is said to be the first of its kind in the country.

Indoor skydiving is similar to outdoor skydiving in which you jump off an aircraft with a parachute. However, here you don’t need to wear a parachute and it is also a lot safer than the outdoor version of the sport.

In indoor skydiving, people enjoy the feeling of free fall and levitating in a wind tunnel. Powerful fans generate wind inside the tunnel and help simulate a free fall.

The skydiving facility, in Hyderabad, has a 3-metres tall tunnel and the operators maintain a wind speed of 200 kmph to 400 kmph inside it. Visitors who want to experience the thrill will be provided with a jumpsuit made of cotton, nylon, and spandex along with shoes and a helmet for safety purposes.

To enhance the experience, the arena also has dynamic lightning while a base door is also there for advanced flyers.

A team of instructors from Europe will also be there to instruct the visitors while they experience the adventure. Skydiver Brenda O’ Rafferty with 15 years of skydiving experience has also been roped in as the chief trainer at the facility.

People can book their flights through the website of GravityZip which offers two packages priced at Rs 2,800 and Rs 3,300.

According to one of the founders of GravityZip, Sushil Reddy, indoor skydiving is both an adventure and an amusement. He assured that the facility is completely safe and is controlled by technicians. Moreover, he said that 17 Air Force personnel also got trained in the indoor skydiving tunnel, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

