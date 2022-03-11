Exploring Manipur? Know Must-Go Places in the Northeastern State

Summer is approaching, and what can be better than planning a trip to hills and mountains. No, don’t worry, we are not sending you back to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We know that by now everyone must be well aware of the beauty of Himachal and Uttrakhand. Today, we will introduce you to a spectacular offbeat tourist destination in the country, Manipur. Also known as the Jewel of India, Manipur is an exquisite state popular for its unique traditions, sumptuous cuisines, lush green meadows and hills, aromatic tea estates, and waterfalls.

A part of the seven sister states, Manipur is popularly known as ‘Switzerland of India’. Manipur is rich in every sense, be it its culture, nature, or wildlife. The best time for your trip is between October and April, as during this period you can experience pleasant weather. From April to September the weather is slightly warm. During the day you can face the hot and humid temperatures, while the weather will remain pleasant during early mornings and evenings. Whether you are planning a trip with your family or with someone special, there are innumerable places to visit in Manipur. Let’s take a look at it:

Imphal

Of course, the capital city of Manipur will top the list because of its scenic beauty. Located at the center of the beautiful valley, Imphal is one of the most ancient cities in India. It is also the cultural capital of the state, which appears like heaven on Earth because of its dense forest and sprawling grasslands. The attractive tourist destinations in Imphal are Loktak Lake, Red Hill, Lokpaching, Kangla Fort, Sirohi National Park, Manipur State Museum, Sekta Archaeological Living Museum, Manipur Zoological Gardens, Keibul Lamjao National Park, Jama Masjid, Shree Govindajee Temple, Khonghampat Orchidarium, and Matai Garden.

Thoubal

Thoubal is an amazing holiday destination for people looking for a pleasant climate and adventure activities. The beautiful place is ideal for trekking, hiking, and picnics. It is popularly known for temples and many water bodies. Places to visit in Thoubal are Khongjom War Memorial, Thoubal River, Ikop Lake, Imphal River, Waithou Lake, People’s Museum, Lousi Lake, Thoubal Bazar.

Ukhrul

Ukhrul is a picturesque city that offers the visual treat of beautiful valleys, waterfalls, hills, and streams. While visiting Ukhrul you can also visit Khayang Peak, Shirui Kashung Peak, Kachou Phung Lake, Khangkhui Cave, Shirui Kashung, Hundung Mangva Cave, Nillai Tea Estate, and Ango Ching.

Senapati

With 80 per cent of its land covered in dense forest, Senapati is one of the places in Manipur that preserves its natural beauty. In Senapati you can visit Mao, Yangkhullen, Dzukou Valley, Liyai, Purul, Maram Khullen, Makhel Cave, Sadu Chiru Waterfalls.

Bishnupur

While visiting Bishnupur, you can explore Rasmancha, Jorebangla Temple, Pancha Ratna Temple, Dal Madol, Susunia Pahar, Shyamrai Temple, Siddheshwar Temple, Radha Shyam Temple, and Sridhara Temple.

