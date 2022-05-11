Exploring Some Underrated Lighthouses in India

Amidst all the intriguing historical locations, magnificent architecture, alluring hill stations, and serene beaches, lighthouse tourism has taken a back seat. Yes, it is a thing! Unknown and unexplored, lighthouse tourism gives you a phenomenal experience with a stunning aerial view of the beach and ocean from a high vantage point. Standing strongly in the eye of the storm, the lighthouses have always been every photographer’s delight. We curated a list of lighthouses in India that will surely give jaw-dropping views from up top:

Vizhinjam Lighthouse, Kerala

Nothing can beat the picturesque quality of the Vizhinjam Lighthouse, which stands tall at Kovalam’s Lighthouse Beach in Kerala. The picture-perfect Vizhinjam Lighthouse is located at the top of rocky terrain, 16kilometersfrom Thiruvananthapuram. While the serene view soothes your eyes during the day, the nights here are just as gorgeous.

Tangasseri Lighthouse, Kerala

Constructed by the British, the Tangasseri Lighthouse is the tallest in Kerala and is situated at Kollam’s Tangasseri Beach. It is a must-see place in Kerala. It is painted white and red, which makes it look very interesting and attractive from afar.

Dwarka Lighthouse, Gujarat

Constructed in the early 19th century, Dwarka Lighthouse is situated at the mouth of the Rupen Creek in Dwarka. What makes it stand out among other lighthouses in the country is its cubical structure and the black and white colour combination. Standing tall by the clear blue water, the lighthouse gives a mesmerising picture by day and an intriguing one by night.

FortAguada Lighthouse, Goa

One of the most famous Portuguese structures in the country, Fort Aguada Lighthouse is one of the most famous spots in Goa and is also well preserved. It is located at Sinquerim Beach and has been part of several Bollywood films. The lighthouse is in the upper part of the building, which isn’t accessible to all, but don’t let that discourage you. The fort in itself is a masterpiece.

