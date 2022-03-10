Five Lesser-Known Facts About Ukraine

One of the worst military crises after World War II has hit parts of Ukraine as Russia invades Ukrainian borders. The nation that is currently bleeding and has been instilled with multiple wounds across various parts of its borders has a rich history, vibrant culture, and houses some of the most picturesque places in the world.

Through this article, let us take you on a trip to pre-war Ukraine and make you aware of facts you probably didn’t know about this eastern European country.

Vyshyvanka

You might have heard of countries having a national bird, national animal, or national game. But have you ever come across a country that has a national costume? Vyshyvanka is the national costume of Ukraine. Hand-sewn and embroidered with floral and ornamental patterns, Vyshyvanka is evidence of the strong relationship between the people of Ukraine and their religion. Metro Rolling In The Deep

Without being apologetic about the title, we would like to tell you that Ukraine has the deepest metro station in the world. First opened on November 6, 1960, the Kyiv Metro’s Arsenalna station is located at a depth of 346 ft. Sunflower Seeds

Ukraine is the largest producer of sunflower seeds and exports them across various parts of the world. The vast sunflower farmlands are believed to cover most of the territory of Slovenia, a country in Central Europe. Seven Wonders Of Ukraine

Ukraine is the largest country in Europe, if one doesn’t count Russia, and houses as many as seven UNESCO heritage sites, including Kyiv’s Saint-Sophia Cathedral and Lviv’s Historic Centre. Tunnel Of Love

Touted as one of the most romantic places on Earth, the tunnel of love is a semi-abandoned railway line located in Klaven, North-western Ukraine. It is entirely covered by lush green arches and also has a wish-granting fable attached to it.

