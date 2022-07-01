Five Long Weekend Getaway Trips From Kolkata

Whenever a long weekend knocks on people’s doors, plans for a getaway start building up. Be it with friends, family, or a solo trip, a breather from the mundane life is a must.

Moreover, after a scorching two-month period, most of the places in India are blessed with monsoon clouds and a trip during this period just seems right to many. If you are a resident of Kolkata, we have concocted a list of places you can zoom off to, to escape from the bustling city life.

Chunakhali

Not more than 90 kilometres away from Kolkata is this beautiful village sharing its boundaries with the banks of Hana River. You can plan a day-long pitstop and head over to other destinations, or give the place a couple of days more. It offers a vivid and lip-smacking sea-food menu that includes the likes of fish, prawns, and crabs.

Henry’s Island

We recommend you to keep your cameras close for this place as you will find yourself using it very often. The place offers you a beach and some of the best sunsets you can ever spot. Another interesting thing to experience here are the shallow ponds called Bheri’s. These ponds, roughly 29 of them, are famous for their abundant quality of fish. The place is only 126 kilometres away from Kolkata.

Puri

Located in Odisha, Puri is primarily famous for two things – Jagannath Temple and The Golden Beach. A perfect amalgamation of religion and tourism, Puri enjoys the title of a place having one of the cleanest beaches in the country.

Kurseong

Also known as the Lands of White Orchids, Kurseong is a hill station that, apart from beautiful landscapes, also has some marvellous Victorian architecture pieces. Sunrise in Kurseong is touted as breathtaking by many.

Jaldapara

Fostering raw wilderness in its lap, Jaldapara is surrounded by the flora and fauna that are bound to mesmerise you. The Jaldapara National Park will be the highlight of your trip. The grasslands here make it one of the most unforgettable trips.

