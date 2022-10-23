Follow These 5 Steps For a Happy And Safe Train Journey With Kids

There is a beautiful quote by renowned writer Ernest Hemingway. The quote says, “It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end." This quote is appropriate for the parents who travel with young children. This travelling takes a lot of careful planning which can be rewarding if done successfully. Keep reading this space if you wish to know about the tips required for a happy and safe journey with children.

Make the journey fun filled for children- If your children are happy interacting with fellow passengers, let them enjoy that. If you force your kid to sit at one place, they will end up becoming frustrated. Let them play a game with nearby kids and have the time of their lives. However, keep a vigilant eye on them.

Keep them engaged in some productive activity- The time to cover destination by train can be utilized in some fruitful activity like reading, writing and others. You can ask your children to draw pictures of natural scenery and other things which they see outside. Also, you can make your child’s journey more amusing by taking them on a train tour.

Food and drinks- Eatables from outside should be strictly avoided as they are not of good quality. Instead, you can carry luscious homemade dishes like parathas, rice, idlis and others. However keep in mind to consume these food items within a few hours of train journey otherwise it can get spoiled. Dry snacks like biscuits and fruits can also be carried.

Safety while sitting near the window seat- Take precautions while sitting with your child near the window seat. Be careful to prevent them from putting their hands outside the window. Windows should strictly be closed at night.

Have all the necessary things by your side- Keep necessary things like clothes, medicines, toys, books and other games for entertaining children. These are some important things which can be required by children at any time.

