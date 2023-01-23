From Maxwell Food Centre to Koh Nangkam, Here're 5 Best Eateries in Singapore

Singapore is home to a vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of cuisines and dining experiences from street food to high-end restaurants. Singaporean cuisine is a blend of Chinese, Indian, Malay and Western influences. Singapore is also known for its hawker centres, where street food vendors offer a variety of affordable and delicious options. You can’t miss out on these amazing gastronomical experiences when you are in Singapore. Here’s a list of 5 of the best eateries in Singapore.

Maxwell Food Centre

Advertisement

Maxwell Food Centre is a popular hawker centre located in the Chinatown district that was established in 1929. It survived the Japanese occupation and was home to a community kitchen that provided food for the underprivileged and displaced after the war. In 1987, it was restored and made open to the public.

It is known for its diverse selection of local street food, including traditional dishes. Some of the popular dishes offered at Maxwell Food Centre include Hainanese chicken rice, laksa, biryani and satay. The hawker centre is also known for its historic atmosphere, as it has been in operation since the 1980s and is situated in a traditional shophouse. It’s a great place to go if you’re looking to experience a wide variety of Singaporean street food and culture.

Wonderland Savour

Themed restaurants are a craze in every city in the world. In Singapore, fans of Alice in Wonderland, won’t be disappointed by Wonderland Savour. Even though you won’t be able to play croquet with the Red Queen or have tea with the Mad Hatter, you can enjoy your lunch while gazing at the fanciful images of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, which are a nod to Tim Burton’s adaptation of this literary classic.

In addition to serving a variety of traditional western cuisines such as duck confit and truffle carbonara pasta, the restaurant also has a fully stocked bar. Some of the popular dishes offered at Wonderland Savour include Korean fried chicken, Thai seafood and Chinese hotpot.

Advertisement

Koh Nangkam

Consider dining at Koh Nangkamm, if you want to treat your taste buds to some southern Thai cuisine. Thai Yellow Stew, a seafood-based curry with a side of squid and prawns, and the amazingly delicious pad thai, a stir-fried rice noodle dish, are two of this cosy restaurant’s most well-known dishes. The Hatyai chicken with a chilli dipping sauce is a must-try if you enjoy fried chicken. Enjoy Durian with sticky rice, for a distinctive fusion of Thai and Singaporean flavours.

Mary’s Kafe

Advertisement

If you are looking for a meal that embodies the genuineness of home-cooked food then Mary’s Kafe is your place. Mary Gomes, a cookbook author and seasoned chef, is in charge of this lovely family-run restaurant where she serves traditional Eurasian cuisine such as pork curry asam, pang sushi and curry debal (tamarind pork curry). Those who love desserts should reserve space for the restaurant’s delicious sugee cake which is made with semolina and nuts.

Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique

Advertisement

The pride and delight of Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique are the fruits, flowers, pods, herbs and spices from Southeast Asia. It pays homage by utilising ingredients and flavours that are indigenous to Southeast Asia in its freshly churned gelato. You can choose between lychee raspberry, pandan, white chrysanthemum, strawberry basil and other energising tropical flavours in place of hazelnut and chocolate. Ask for your gelato to be poured on a crispy thyme cone for an additional dollar to elevate those floral overtones.

Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique is known for its tropical-inspired decor and atmosphere and is a popular destination for those looking for a unique and delicious dessert experience.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here