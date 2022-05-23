From River Rafting to Visiting Coffee Plantations, Indulge in These Activities in Coorg

The sweltering heat is a perfect time to whisk off to a cool hill station. We recommend Coorg as the perfect destination to spend some soothing summer days. The hill station situated in Karnataka offers you mesmerising sights of natural waterfalls, towering hills, scenic views, and sprawling coffee plantations. Some even refer to Coorg as the “Scotland of India."

Coorg is located amidst the paradisiacal surroundings of Southern India. The hill station offers endless opportunities for you to get closer to nature and escape the fast life of the city. Let us take a look at some places you can visit in Coorg:

Culture

Besides natural beauty, the hill station is also a renowned cultural hub. Coorg is home to Bylakuppe, India’s second-largest Tibetan settlement. The Golden Temple is the most popular sight situated within the settlement. It is also known as Namdroling Monastery, and is an example of the typical Tibetan architectural style. One can visit the place during the Tibetan New Year, also known as the festival of Losar. The place experiences a grand celebration.

Abbey Falls

The cascading water of the Kaveri river at Abbey Falls is a must-visit sight in Coorg. A bonus to visiting Abbey Falls is all the surrounding coffee plantations and spice estates that would make your visit even more memorable. The aromatic fragrance of spices and coffee plantations will certainly enhance your experience of visiting this refreshing sight.

River Rafting

If you are into adventure sports, you can head to the Barapole river and take a rafting ride on this turbulent river. Enjoy the enthralling sport of whitewater rafting. However, it should be noted that during the monsoons, it can be a challenging yet thrilling activity to indulge in, but one has to be very cautious. Travelers will be able to enjoy both adventure sports and a unique chance to see nature at this place.

Besides these three places, one can also partake in exciting trekking trails, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, forts, valleys, and more.

