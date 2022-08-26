From The Orient Express to Palace on Wheels: 6 Luxurious Train Journeys Across the World

Holidays in childhood meant embarking upon train journeys with our families. A simple and convenient way to go from one place to another, train journeys offered us a pleasant time while we looked at the landscapes through the window all throughout. Even with the noises of various sellers and chai wallahs ringing into our ears at each station, we found the train journeys pretty comfortable and relaxing. But there are certain trains across the world that are above and beyond this hassle and offer tremendous luxurious services, as well as, breathtaking views.

It is often said that the journey is better than the destination and the following luxury train rides somewhat prove this to be true, quite literally.

Advertisement

Orient Express

The train changed the face of luxury travel forever since its debut on October 4, 1883. It was launched by Belgian engineer Georges Nagelmackers after he discovered railroads with the world’s first ever sleeping cars in the United States. The name of the train was also used by popular mystery author Agatha Christie in her novel Murder on the Orient Express. The masterpiece was designed in Art Deco style and for the first time ever, Paris was connected to Istanbul via Milan and Venice. On May 20, 1977, the iconic train made its last journey.

Palace on Wheels

Palace on Wheels takes those onboard, to a royal and luxurious journey through the terrains of Rajasthan and Agra. It lets one experience the culture nuances of these historic cities while they get pampered by the staff’s services. These include spacious Deluxe cabins with attached bathrooms, your very own butler, two restaurants, a lounge bar as well as a spa.

Advertisement

Rovos Rail

Rovos Rail takes one through some of the most diverse and spectacular sightings in the African continent. The train established in 1989 holds an international reputation for its world class travel experience. The journeys on the train’s vintage wood-panelled coaches can last from 2 to 15 days. The train offers top cuisine with a selection of some of the finest South African wines to the passengers. The African exploration journey takes one through places like Victoria Falls, Etosha National Park and various other spots famous for the iconic wildlife of the continent.

Advertisement

Golden Eagle-Trans Siberian Express

The more than a century old Golden Eagle-Trans Siberian Express runs between Moscow and Vladivostok in Russia through three routes- Eastbound, Westbound and via the Bam and Yakutsk. On the way, one can encounter the historic city of Irkutsk and Lake Baikal, the largest freshwater lake in the world. Passengers can also indulge themselves in Russian language lessons along the way or can even dance to a live pianist.

Advertisement

The Ghan

The Ghan takes passengers on a four-day journey through the Australian red centre from Darwin to Adelaide. Operational since 1924, the train has also been timely updated to be in accordance with the modern travel needs. The stops on the train ride include Alice Springs, the opal mining town of Coober Pedy and offers the passengers with daily opportunities to go for excursions to places like Uluru.

The Rocky Mountaineer

With four memorable rail routes and two levels of world-class service, the Rocky Mountaineer takes one through the majestic sceneries of the Canadian Rockies. One can enjoy the beauty of the highest mountain peaks, mesmerizing red sandstone landscapes and lush green forests through the journey. The destinations that will come along the way include Banff or Lake Louise, Jasper, Glenwood Springs, among others.

Hiram Bingham

This Peruvian adventure ride traverses through one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Machu Picchu, in the Lost City of the Incas. The passengers are ferried through Peru’s Sacred Valley, to and from the base of the Machu Picchu. The antique train has the Pullman-style carriages from the 1920s.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here