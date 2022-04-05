Gangotri National Park, Gartang Gali Reopen After Four Months; All you Need to Know

Uttarakhand has always been one of the top choices of adventure lovers. Keeping its distance in mind, Uttarakhand is the favourite getaway for Delhiites. Apart from its beautiful hilly terrain and lush view of nature, if you are wanderlust then there is another reason to add Uttarakhand to your travel list. After four months of winter break, tourists can now explore the picturesque beauty of the Gangotri National Park.

Along with the most pristine stretches of wilderness in the country, you can also experience the most thrilling and exciting treks in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, Gartang Gali. The historic wooden bridge has also opened its doors to visitors. If you are willing to visit these exotic and picturesque locations, then here is all that you must know.

Gangotri National Park

Owing to its name from the Gangotri glacier, Gangotri National Park is one of the most high-altitude wildlife sanctuaries in the country. It was established in 1989 and is spread over an area of 1,553 sq kilometers and scales up to an altitude of 7,073 metres. The national Park is enveloped in lush coniferous forests, magnificent meadows, and majestic glaciers. And its landscapes comprise snow-capped mountain peaks, various springs, waterfalls, and houses beautiful deodar, fir, and oak trees making a comfortable home-like feel for the wildlife like snow leopards and tahrs. The best time to enjoy the immaculate beauty of this destination is from April to October. Some endangered species to witness here are bharal or blue sheep, black bear, brown bear, Himalayan Monal, Himalayan snowcock, Himalayan Tahr, musk deer, and snow leopard.

Gartang Gali

Gartang Gali is a historic 500 metre long timber-lined stairway, which is located in the alluring Nelong Valley near the Indo-China border. It is believed that Gartang Gali was built by the Peshawari Pathans, and historically, was used by Tibetan merchants as a route between India and Tibet. Tibetan merchants, also known as dorjis, used Gartang Gali to reach Uttarkashi via Shimla Mandi, to trade salt, jaggery, spices, gold, and pashmina wool among others.

