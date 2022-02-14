Gehraiyaan: This is How Much the Stunning Villa in Goa Costs Per Day

Gehraiyaan, the new film from director Shakun Batra, is out on Amazon Prime Video and has been garnering mixed reactions from netizens. The film has its heart at the right place yet it leaves watchers with many questions, as you are often left wondering, ‘why’, ‘how’ and ‘what.’ Despite the flaws and abrupt conclusion, Gehraiyaan unravels the intricacies of relationships and what impact childhood trauma can have on people. Portraying the intersecting lives of four millennials– Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, the film touched upon themes of infidelity and inherited trauma. While the actors have impressed fans with their commitment to character, there is another highlight of the film – the spectacular seaside villa.

In the film, the property is owned by Ananya’s character Tia, and the villa plays a pivotal role in the plot. It not only becomes an anchor in the relationship of not just Tia and her fiance Zain (portrayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi) but also Tia and her cousin Alisha (played by Deepika Padukone). Though in the movie, it is established that the property is located in Alibaug, it is actually located in Goa, and it is no villa but a hotel, which goes by the name – Ahilya by the Sea.

There is also an Instagram page by the property’s name which is flooded with gorgeous clicks of the hotel.

It has nine rooms across three sea-facing villas; gardens; a spa, and two infinity pools. The property offers rooms at different price points, starting price is from around Rs 21,000 per night to around Rs 33,000 per night.

As per the official website of the property, Ahilya by the Sea is tucked away in a quiet corner of Dolphin Bay. “Ahilya by the Sea is a serene and private escape. The property’s nine tastefully decorated and welcoming rooms are spread across three independent villas and enjoy two beautiful swimming pools," the description read.

Ahilya by the Sea is a perfect getaway destination, what say?

