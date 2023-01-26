Goa To Pondicherry: 5 Top Places To Go Scuba Diving In India

We all have a bucket list filled with our dreams that we want to tick off. And those who prefer the beach over the mountains, we are sure scuba diving is at the top of your list. If not, Bollywood has definitely impacted your bucket list after watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s glamorized scuba diving. Scuba genuinely transports you to another universe thanks to the underwater tranquilly, the vibrant marine life, and the soul-surfing sensation. Having said that, let’s take a look at a few underwater places in India that will make you crave a vacation.

Andaman

The vibrant underwater life offers an ideal backdrop for scuba diving in Andaman. Amazing corals and unspoiled coral reefs provide the perfect setting for this enjoyable pastime. Andaman is regarded as one of the best scuba diving destinations in India. You might come across turtles, moray eels, manta rays, trevally, and batfish on your journey.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep is one of the top sites in India for scuba diving. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience with blue, crystalline lagoons and coves with manta rays, turtles, colourful fish, and occasionally sharks and whales around.

Goa

Goa’s tiny, distinctive corals, and other abundant marine life make diving here an absolute delight. With no underwater currents, there is good visibility. Goa is one of the safest options for scuba diving in India.

Pondicherry

The only diving location along India’s eastern coast is Pondicherry. The area is special because of its natural coral reefs, rocky outcrops, man-made ridges, and a wide diversity of marine life, including jackfish, sea snakes, and fan corals. It is one of the best places in India for scuba diving and is perfect for both novice and expert divers.

Karnataka

Off the coast of Karnataka, Netrani, also known as Pigeon Island, is situated 10 kilometres from Murudeshwar. The little heart-shaped island is a unique location for scuba diving and is home to a variety of aquatic life, including fish, coral, and humpback whales. One might even be fortunate enough to encounter whale sharks. The Bhatkal shipwreck is one of Netrani’s well-known diving locations. The best scuba diving in India may be found at Netrani.

