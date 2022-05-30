Heading To Punjab? Visit These Places to Experience Spirituality, Patriotism and History free-of-cost

Have you ever thought of travelling for free? If yes, then we are here with your next stop destination which you can explore without pinching your pocket. Punjab, a state with the authentic north Indian flavour is said to be one of the most beautiful states of India. From the large green farms to peaceful locations, it is a place worth exploring. The dream that Hindi films have given us to dance in ‘sarso ke khet’ can be fulfilled on the farms of Punjab. There are numerous things which one can do free of cost in the state by enjoying the real beauty of Punjab.

Visit to Golden Temple

The popular Golden Temple is one of the most prominent pilgrimages for the Sikhs all over the world. If you want to find peace, and spirituality, spend a day in Golden Temple. Also known as Harmandir Sahib, the gurudwara provides free food to thousands of people daily with their continuous Langar service.

Experience beating retreat at Wagah Border

Once you enter the premises of India-Pakistan border, your patriotic side just pops out instantly. When you look at the soldiers doing the everyday ritual of beating retreat parade, you just can’t stop feeling proud of this incredible country. The patriotic songs, the power packed stadium, and the loud cheering from people will give you the experience of the lifetime.

Fateh Burj

Punjab is a land of history. It has so many said and unsaid stories that can take us a lifetime to know about. The war memorial of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur is the tallest victory tower in the country. Visitors can pay a visit without spending a penny and can experience the building that signifies the establishment of the Sikh rule in the state.

Qila Mubarak

Known as India’s oldest surviving fort gives a peek inside the architectural marvels of the 1100 AD. The fort has experienced a number of invasions from Rajput king Prithvi raj Chauhan to the queen of Delhi Sultanate Razia Sultan. After Razia Sultan’s demise, it is believed that the Ghaggar river dried up which was later retrieved by the founder of Patiala, Maharaja Ala Singh. If you are a fan of history, then you must witness visit this iconic monument.

