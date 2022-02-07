Here are Some of the Longest Train Journeys in the World You Can Look Forward to

In spite of our fast-paced lives nowadays and the urgency to reach our destinations in no time, there is still something romantic as well as poetic about train journeys. Whistling through the night in uncharted territories, exploring the countryside and different terrains like desert, snow and forest tracks, train journeys are a treat for any travel vlogger or for any person who loves to travel. And longer the journey, the more time you have for your outdoor adventure. Long journeys are understandably not everyone’s cup of tea, especially for people who have hectic schedules so for people to whom they would appeal, here are some of the longest train journeys in the world.

>Vivek Express (Dibrugarh to Kanyakumari)

Advertisement

Starting from back home, the Vivek Express that runs between Dibrugarh in Assam to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu is bound to cover a humungous distance as it is from the northeastern corner of the country to the absolutely southern tip. Covering 4,154 kilometers and having 57 stations in between, going on this journey is a great way to observe the changing landscape and culture of India.

>The Canadian (Toronto to Vancouver)

This three-day adventure takes you through Canada and its magnificent scenery. It starts in Toronto and concludes in Vancouver, covering a distance of approx 4,460 kilometers and odds are you’ll be staring out the windows the entire time. You can choose from three different classes: Economy, Sleeper Plus, and Prestige. Then there are dining cars and a dome-shaped Skyline car.

>Eastern & Oriental Express (Singapore to Thailand, via Malaysia)

Advertisement

If you have been a fan of Eastern Asian culture and are planning individual trips to these countries, you can instead opt for the Eastern & Oriental Express, a luxurious train that will take you from Singapore, via Malaysia to Thailand in a span of four days.

Trans-Siberian Express (Moscow to Vladivostok)

Advertisement

Well, the longest train route in the world, is unsurprisingly in the largest country in the world, Russia. The train journey takes six days and passes through several time zones. It connects western Russia to the far east of the country. You begin your journey in Moscow and arrive in Vladivostok after six days having covering a distance of approx 9,250 kilometers.

>California Zephyr (Chicago to San Francisco)

This Chicago-to-San Francisco route is the longest in the United States, taking little more than two days each way. It travels approx 3,920 kilometers, following the pioneer trail, passing through the Rockies, Colorado’s Western Slope canyons, and the Sierra Nevadas. You can expect some beautiful scenery along the way.

>The Indian Pacific (Perth to Sydney)

The Indian Pacific travels the length of Australia, from Perth to Sydney, in four days and three nights. It makes stops in Adelaide, Cook’s ghost town, and Broken Hill (an artist colony that was once a mining town). From your position, you’ll be able to see the Australian outback as well as the Blue Mountains’ forests and waterfalls.

So, are you ready to grab your backpacks and see the world through the window panes of a chugging train?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.