Here's Why Should Uttarakhand be Your Next Summer Vacation Destination?

Uttarakhand, the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, offers some stunning Himalayan views. If you have been wondering where to spend your summer vacations, we suggest you consider Uttarakhand and more specifically the Garhwal region of the state. The state offers dramatic terrain and is covered with holy peaks, lakes and rivers. So take a drive on the twisting roads and high-altitude hiking trails that lead to spectacular pilgrimage sites where tales from Hindu epics are set.

Tehri Garhwal - the beauty of Uttarakhand

Advertisement

Visiting Tehri Garhwal district will bring you the kind of peace and calm that is nowhere to be found in the concrete jungle of city life.

For those in search of some spiritual or religious retreat, visit the confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers where the river comes to be known as Ganga.

The sound of flowing rivers and the river side views will stay with you long after you leave the place.

Tehri Dam

Visit the magnificent Tehri dam and try to take in the view of the magnanimous water body. Options like boating, trekking, and hiking are also available for visitors at Tehri Dam.

Advertisement

One can also visit the floating huts on Tehri lake. You will witness an array of colourful floating huts in the waters of Tehri lake that look absolutely magical. Visitors can also book a stay at one of these huts and enjoy the serene views of the lake and garden. Enjoy local Uttarakhand cuisine at nearby restaurants and live the experience.

Advertisement

Trekking Options in Tehri Garhwal

If you are specifically interested in trekking, we suggest you take the Chandrashila Peak trek. Trekkers usually start early-morning from the village of Chopta and can witness the stunning panoramas of the Garhwali and Kumaoni Himalayas. If you are lucky you can even view the spectacular views of major mountains including Nanda Devi, Trishul and the Kedarnath group. The 5 km hike is moderately strenuous and takes a few hours, passing Tungnath Mandir, which also happens to be the world’s highest Shiva temple.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.