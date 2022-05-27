Himachal Pradesh on Your Mind? Explore the Beauty of Kinnaur Valley Like a Local by Visiting These Places

Himachal Pradesh is home to many breathtaking locations. Every district of the state is famous for its mesmerising beauty. Once you go to any place in Himachal, you forget about the chaos of the city. One such district is Kinnaur. Located in the upper region of Himachal Pradesh, the valley offers you breathtaking views and authentic flavours of the state. Kinnaur valley has a great range of beautiful locations, small villages and cultural peek. If you are planning to have off-beat travel, then head to Kinnaur and experience the regional taste of Himachal Pradesh.

Sangla

Sangla is one of the hidden gems of Himachal Pradesh. To visit this place, you’ll have to travel to Jeori and then, take a trail towards Sangla to witness the beauty. The main attractions of the place include Badrinath Temple, Karcham Dam, Kamru Village, and the Baspa River. Apart from that, you can also go rafting in the Baspa River to make your trip adventurous.

Chitkul

Known as the last village of India, Chitkul must be on your itinerary. The small village is situated on the India-Tibet border and while it is the last village in India, it is the first one in the Baspa valley. Interestingly, it also has a restaurant that is said to be Hindustan Ka Akhri Dhaba. With a backdrop of Kinner Kailash, Chitkul has a lot of other attractions as well. The popular trekking location is famous for Chitkul Fort, Lamkhaga Pass Trek, Trek to Nagasti ITBP Post, and Borasu Pass Trek.

Kalpa

The snow-covered region can leave you spellbound with its beauty. You can enjoy the view of the Kinner Kailash range from here. The place also offers a number of attractions, from Chaka Meadows and Apple Orchards to Narayan Nagini temple and Hu-Bu-Lan-Kar Gompa.

Nako

This village of Kinnaur valley resembles the landscape of Spiti valley. However, while Spiti is usually covered with snow and has a white look to it, Nako is much greener. Nako is home to Chango Monastery, Confluence of Spiti, and Sutlej Rivers at Khab among other attractions.

Sarahan

Also known as the gateway to Kinnaur, the place is famous among Hindus. It has the Bhimakali temple. To explore it all, you at least need a few days to love the beauty of the Sarahan.

