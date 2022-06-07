Holidaying In Rajasthan? Check Out These Tourist Attractions

It might sound like a terrible idea to pick Rajasthan as your holiday spot right now due to the scorching heat. However, just wait for a few months and this will be the perfect destination to chill with friends and family and make some new memories while exploring the beauty of Rajasthan.

Housing several grand heritage museums, Rajasthan is a state that also offers you a wide variety of traditional cuisine. From Ghevar to Dal Baati Churma and Laal Maas, the list is quite long. But enough about drool-worthy foods. Let’s read about the places in Rajasthan that will make your trip a memorable one.



Hawa Mahal – One of the most famous archeological sites of Rajasthan, Hawa Mahal was built in 1799 by Raja Sawai Pratap Singh. The main motive was to build a palace for the women of the family so that they can observe the everyday life unfolding outside Hawa Mahal without being noticed by others from the outside. This five-storey structure has small latticed windows that serve as an air-conditioner. Jaipur Wax Museum – Found in the Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur wax museum hosts over 30 wax statues of popular personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Rabindranath Tagore. Vintage Car Collection – You will find this collection on the premises of Garden Hotel. The variety of vintage and classic vehicles like Cadillac, Chevrolet, Morris that were/are owned by the Maharanas of Udaipur are showcased here. Museum Of Gem And Jewellery – Curious to know more and more about jewellery and gems and their histories? Visit this museum whenever you are in Jaipur. Showcasing many specimens and detailing about their origins, Museum Of Gem And Jewellery will definitely make your day. Mehrangarh Fort And Museum – Located in Jodhpur, Mehrangarh Fort is 400 feet above the surrounding plain and is one of the largest forts in Rajasthan. The museum in this fort houses many priceless relics of the royal life.

