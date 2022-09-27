How Barco's Arrival in Indian Tourism Sector Signaled The Dawn of A New Era

Ever since the pandemic began, the tourism sector has suffered extensive damage. Now, with things getting back to normal, the sector is seeing a rebound. Moreover, numerous sound and light shows are reopening across popular tourist attractions to create an immersive storytelling experience. Such shows create an appealing visual narrative of the history and folktales surrounding the tourist destination.

Promoting digital innovation and technology is also a key agenda for India’s new tourism policy which is expected to be finalized soon. Smart cities like the Ajmer Smart City Council also have light and sound shows in the city. The enchanting show is based on its rich history and narrates the tale revolving around Ajmer’s defining moments – from its inception to the present moment.

Featuring 16 elaborate scenes and running over a span of 30 minutes, the show is powered by projection mapping technology from global visualization major Barco which has been associated with creating such digital experiences globally across popular tourist destinations and iconic historic sites.

Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets.

About Barco Projection Technologies-

Projection mapping is the key to strong storytelling, innovative marketing and just all-round entertainment. Barco has an impressive track record with projection mappings all around the world. With a wide range of brightness and resolutions, and incredible colour accuracy Barco projectors are able to cover varying surfaces. Barco offers projection technology for a wide variety of markets including Cinema projectors, Home cinema projectors, Installation projectors, Postproduction projectors, Projector management suite, Rental projectors, Simulation projectors, and Virtual reality projectors. Super silent DLP installation projectors- highly suitable for use in meeting rooms and boardrooms, or museums and theme parks. Rugged large venue projectors- offer excellent brightness for auditoriums, events, shows and projection mapping projects. Laser-illuminated and lamp-based cinema projectors are offered for digital cinema industry. Simulation projectors- perfect fit for simulation and training. 3D stereoscopic projectors- perfect choice for virtual reality.

Barco Projection Mapping in India

The Ajmer Smart City Council inaugurated the first-of-its-kind light and sound show powered by projection mapping technology from Barco.

Ajmer is one of the 4 cities in Rajasthan selected under the Government’s Smart City Mission. The city ranks 22nd in the list of India’s 100 smart cities. The installation was inaugurated on 3rd September 2021, Ajmer.

Theme

Ajmer’s historic King Edward Memorial façade is the backdrop for the light and sound show, which narrates the story of how the city was formed and indicates its diverse values and culture by stating that Ajmer is now a religious centre of worship.

The show features 16 elaborate scenes and running over a span of 30 minutes.

The show is powered by two of Barco’s latest 3Chip DLP Laser Technology projectors (UDM series), with each projector delivering 20000 Lumens brightness

The mapping covers a façade area of approximately 110ft x 35ft.

First Hindu Deity worshiped via immersive technology powered by Barco for projection mapping to deepens worship experience

Avadhoota Datta Peetham is an Indian international spiritual, cultural and social welfare organisation established by His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in Mysore over 50 years ago. The installation was inaugurated on 12th September 2018, Mysore.

Theme

Sri Swamiji’s signature style of thinking is to blend tradition with technology. He was the first to endorse the digital sampling of music, the first to use wearable technology to remotely measure the heart rate variability of his devotees and assess their levels of meditative calm and the first to be made into a 3D hologram.

The powerful and finely-detailed projections are intended as an aid to worship

The installation on the Hanuman statue is more than a projection mapping but also a conceptually powerful art installation that ignites the minds of the viewers.

Barco is transforming an ancient story into a multimedia spectacle at Akshardham.

The Akshardham complex features temples, a theatre, formal gardens and musical fountains, celebrating different aspects of Hinduism. ‘Sahaj Anand’ water show - a recently added attraction, has become the crown jewel of the Akshardham experience. The installation was inaugurated on 9th April 2015 in Delhi.

Theme

The Swaminarayan Akshardham at New Delhi, is a unique temple complex and touristic attraction. The temples form the backdrop for an immersive water spectacle, retelling an ancient story through state-of-the-art Barco projectors.

The spectacle translates one of the oldest Hindu scriptures into a mesmerizing 24-minute show using water, music, special effects, live acting and animations.

Barco technology is involved in a similar spectacle in a temple complex at Gandhinagar, lighting up a 40 x 21 meter screen made of water droplets.

As a large number of tourists in New Delhi visit Akshardham, the center plays a key role in spreading the awareness of India and Hinduism.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director India & Vice President Large Video Wall Experience (APAC) at Barco, “With live events and sound and light shows making a strong comeback at major tourist destinations, Barco as a leader in projection mapping technologies foresees a strong growth. From Akshardham Temple in Delhi to the Museum of the Future in Dubai and the Niagara Fall splendor in Canada, Barco is an integral part of appealing visual narratives globally and we look forward to a world united by the love for travelling and experiencing new realities in the digital world."

Barco’s worldwide projects:

Museum of the Future: an architectural wonder and a great feat of technology- Dubai , United Arab Emirates - 1 June 2022

Museum of the Future is the new landmark exhibition space, which opened February 2022 offering visitors a unique peek into the future through an exceptional experience. The Museum of the Future is nothing like an ordinary museum, termed as a ‘living museum’, the venue incorporates elements of traditional exhibitions, immersive theatres, and themed attractions to explore the evolution of society, science and technology in the coming decades.

Fourteen Barco F90-4K13 projectors with an UST lens are installed in the shallow space behind the screens and throw a whopping 110 megapixels on the 21x4m curved Rigiflex screen, which is the largest curved rear-projection screen in a single seamless piece ever built.

Barco projectors take visitors back to Warsaw of 100 years ago in overwhelming immersive experience- Warsaw , Poland - 18 May 2022

In March 2022, Art Box Experience opened its doors to an amazing immersive exhibition showing the vibrant city of Warsaw between the two world wars.

Amazing graphics and top-notch Barco projectors are now bringing Polish history to life.

The exhibition uses an innovatively designed space of 800 m2 with no less than 52 of Barco’s G60-W10 projectors. The G60’s present digital images on integrated screens, surrounding visitors from all sides, and this is combined with reflective flooring and top-quality sound..

Barco Projectors Bring the Power of Niagara Falls to Life – Ontario , Canada - 10 December 2021

After 18 months of design and installation, Thinkwell and the Niagara Parks Commission launched their epic, innovative show on September 3, 2021.

The immersive and interactive audiovisual show then sweeps visitors along to the modern era where they can see how these plants transformed the raw power of the falls into electrical power that brought industrialization and growth to the area.

Barco projectors power visual splendor at Seoul Light- Seoul , South Korea - 6 March 2020

Designed with the aim of popularizing night tourism in winters, Seoul Light - a citizen-friendly event, is the brainchild of Seoul City Council and Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) Foundation.

The entire event exhibit was projected on the outer wall of DDP, transforming it into a gigantic exhibition space, incredible experience was made real with the help of Barco UDX-4K32 and HDF-W26 projectors.

The event came to life at sunset as Barco’s projectors enthralled the audience with the display of stunning razor-sharp images on DDP’s curved silver exterior.

The Mystical Mountain: how Barco F90 projectors create an amazing theme park experience- Skegness , United Kingdom - 15 January 2018

The UK-based Fantasy Island theme park refurbished its park in 2017.

The main change is the park’s central indoor space, which experienced design firm Holovis – and the F90 projectors which transformed into a place that entices every park visitor with projection mapping. The star of the venue: the ‘Mystical Mountain’.

Barco F90 laser phosphor projectors depicts razor-sharp images, in spite of the challenging surface.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here