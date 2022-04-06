How Can You Protect Your Pets From Heat Stroke, Dehydration?

Just like humans, dehydration and heatstroke are serious conditions for the pets as well, and require timely intervention. If your pet is suffering from a temperature-related problem, it is crucial to reach out to a veterinarian, and if not, precaution is always better than cure. Amid the record high temperatures already being recorded in March-April this year, pet parents should keep in mind that summers can be unforgiving for their furry friends.

Pets can suffer from dehydration, tick fever and heat stroke. Such problems can cause excessive pantings, discomfort, drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, mental dullness, lethargy and unconsciousness. If you are a dog owner, the symptoms can include dry mouth, high body temperature, thick saliva, loss of appetite, change in gum colour among others.

Why does heat stroke occur? There are numerous factors that contribute to why heat stroke occurs in dogs, and they are mainly around environmental conditions. But some pets are also at risk due to their breed or pre-existing medical reasons.

Here are some environmental conditions which can contribute:

High temperatures High humidity Lack of adequate air flow or ventilation problem Inadequate or absolutely no shade If pets are not used to hot weather, they might face some problems. Dogs take up to 60 days to get used to significant changes in temperature. Pets left in closed infrastructure with no air conditioning, example garage. We have also seen people leaving their pets in cars.

Measures you can undertake to prevent heat strokes and dehydration:

Make sure you don’t leave your pet unattended in parked cars While going on a car trip, make sure you keep it cool, take frequent stops and water is easily available Don’t make your pet exercise during the warmest times of the day Ensure there is plenty of cold water and shade available Make sure you don’t let your pets walk on hot sand, concrete, bitumen, or any other surfaces where heat is reflected The crux is to keep your dog well hydrated with easy access to water.

