Radhanagar Beach, the pristine white sand beach of Andaman Nicobar Islands has once again found place on the TripAdvisor World’s Top 25 Beaches 2023 list. Radhanagar Beach was ranked 7th among the world’s top 10 beaches in the list released by TripAdvisor, the largest online travel platform.

In 2022, the beach that lies on the western coast of Swaraj Dweep, or Havelock Island, secured the 6th spot.

Radhanagar Beach is regarded as one of the most popular beaches in Asia. It’s a beautiful stretch of sand surrounded by turquoise water and lush forest. The beach is lined with palm trees, providing tourists with a tranquil setting to relax and unwind in the lap of nature. They can take a walk and enjoy the sight of the waves brushing against their feet. The scenery is so surreal that one will be able to reconnect with their inner selves.

For this survey, TripAdvisor analysed millions of reviews submitted by global travellers for over a year. The list is diverse and includes beaches from the United States, Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at TripAdvisor, said in a press statement, “As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there’s plenty of that on this year’s list."

Radhanagar Beach is also one of the most beautiful beaches in Asia and a favourite destination among domestic as well as international tourists. TripAdvisor in its report said that the beach is famous for its amazing clear turquoise water, mangrove forests in the background and pristine white sand. The beach is popular among the tourists as it is not too deep.

How To Reach Radhanagar Beach

Radhanagar Beach is locally known as beach number 7. The beach is located nearly 10-12 kilometres away from the main market of Havelock Islands and to reach the beach you can hire a cab or taxi. Even two-wheelers are also available. The visitors also can take a bus or shared jeeps to reach Radhanagar Beach.

Havelock Island, located in the eastern part of the Andaman Islands, is a part of the South Andaman district. Havelock Island is nearly 41 km away from the capital city of Port Blair. The tourists can travel to Havelock Island through private cruises or government-operated ferries. Helicopter service is also available from Port Blair.

