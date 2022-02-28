How Walls Of Kolkata Transformed Into Canvases For Behala Art Festival 2022

Kolkata, the city of Joy, is known for its nurturing and habitable grounds that let art flourish in all its prime. And, currently, the city has transformed one of its suburbs into a scrapbook fostering various wall paintings and abstracts. These walls have worn these beautiful colours because of the Behala Art Festival that kickstarted from February 25 to February 27.

This street exhibition will leave the walls of the Behala region of Kolkata covered in colours depicting the rich culture and history of the city. This year, the theme of the festival is ‘Light and Darkness,’ where artists will portray their perception of the theme through eye-soothing art.

“Keeping in mind the theme of Behala Art Fest, all the artist are doing their work. Human civilisation is passing through a dark era. Our theme is ‘Light and Darkness.’ Artists are sharing their innovative ideas of ‘Light and Darkness’ with life and existence in the foreground," Sanatan Dinda, Convener, Behala Art Festival, told ANI.

The 3-day festival has been conducted for the last 3 years and is known for the art drawn on walls by various popular artists. Apart from this, the festival also allows everybody to participate without any entry fee.

The festival is aimed at connecting the population through the medium of art and highlighting the subaltern culture and subaltern art centred around politics, culture, modern times, and the streets, of course.

Artist Panchali Banerjee, highlighting the importance of street art, said that streets are a platform that mimics an open exhibition where all the art can be accessed by everybody. With this open platform, developing connections through art becomes extremely easy and can be comfortably done. “30 to 40 artists have worked in this art fest. The work is almost done. The final touch is being given. People are reaching in large numbers," said Panchali.

