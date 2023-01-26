If You’re In Delhi, Visit These Places During Republic Day Weekend

India commemorates its 74th Republic Day today, January 26. Its high point will be the Republic Day parade in the national capital. While many prefer to stay at home and watch the ceremony with their family on Thursday, there are some who have been planning to go on a getaway in the coming weekend, which, in some cases, will start with the Republic Day public holiday. It gives an opportunity for travellers to escape the daily hustle-bustle of life and leave for a quick vacation. If you are also the one waiting for this chance, we have prepared a list of stunning destinations for you. Now let’s get started:

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli, the top mountain resort in India, is tucked away in a mountain range covered in snow. The slopes are perfect for both experienced and novice skiers, and the lush, green oak woodlands provide the perfect environment. This Republic Day, visit Auli and spend a great time with your family.

Bir, Himachal Pradesh

A small hamlet called Bir in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has earned a reputation as one of the top paragliding places in the world. Bir Billing is the ideal location for paragliding because of its scenic surroundings. The village is also a popular destination for ecotourism, meditation, and spiritual studies.

Chopta, Uttranchal

Chopta serves as the starting point for some of the toughest treks one can do in Uttaranchal. Chopta is known for its diverse flora and fauna and hence draws tourists from all over the world. A vacation to Chopta ensures an exciting and adventurous experience while taking in the unspoiled grandeur of the majestic Himalayas.

Kemmangundi, Bengaluru

Kemmangundi, a picturesque hill station around 280 kilometers from Bengaluru, is the ideal getaway for nature lovers and thrill-seekers. Trekking, nature treks, and picnics are popular activities in the area that you may schedule for the weekend. So, what are you waiting for? Book an airplane ticket and create some memorable memories in Bengaluru.

