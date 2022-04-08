Indians Planning to Head to Beach and Mountains for Vacations this Year, Reveals Survey

COVID-19 pandemic has pulled down the tourism industry and has created a huge impact on it. After confiding at home for two years, people are now wanting to step out and enjoy the summers like they used to do, by travelling. Summers have always been a time to escape to dreamy locations, be it beaches or mountains to beat the scorching heat of the cities. As the situation has almost come back to normal, travel website Booking.com did a survey to predict the travel pattern of people this year.

The only survey which was conducted on 1000 Indian adults reveals that the people are willing to go opt for any travel opportunity that comes their way this year if their pocket allows it. Earlier, travels used to be a leisure activity or a form of escape but now people are finding it to be therapy. Around 84 percent of travellers have revealed that travelling is not just an activity rather it is a form of self-care which helps in their mental and emotional wellbeing. During a pandemic, the work from home culture boomed in India. To break the monotony of sitting in the same room and working, people went out for vacations with their laptops and opted to work with a view.

However, now as things are getting back to normal, travellers are wanting to continue the same culture. 77 per cent of travellers strictly want the travel time to be work-free. They want to re-establish a healthy work-life balance due to which they don’t want their professional life to be a part of their vacations.

If we talk about the favourite tourist spots this year, then the survey found that Goa, Manali, Rishikesh, Ooty and Srinagar are the most-loved domestic travel locations for Indians. To beat the heat, travellers want to escape to a beach city or chilly mountains. Not just this, with international flights being operated again from India, people are also planning to visit London, Paris, Dubai, Toronto and Amsterdam. India is also expecting to attract a major footfall this year from overseas. Majorly, the people visiting India from foreign lands from April 1 to June 30 are from USA, UK, Australia, UAE and Germany.

This year if you too are planning to travel and explore the world, then make sure to read the COVID guidelines before heading to the place.

