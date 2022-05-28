Interesting Facts About the Greatest Wonders of the World

Ancient architecture is said to be the world’s greatest preservation. They not only leave us spellbound with their beauty but also gives us a peek inside the era they were built in. And, we can’t ignore the fact that it is quite difficult to build such structures in the present time with the same strength and intriguing details. While many of you might be aware of the greatest wonders of the world, there are some unique facts which you might not know about.

The Great Wall of China

The largest wall of the world has a length of more than 20,000 kilometres. The construction of the wall began in the 3rd century BC and was built continuously till the 17th century AD by various Chinese empires for defence purpose. The wall extends from east of Shanhaiguan in Hebei province to Jiayuguan in Gansu province to the west. In modern times, if the wall is to be built today, it might cost more than 350 billion dollars.

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal is a memoir of Shahjahan’s wife Mumtaz Mahal. We all know the story behind the white sang-e-marar monument. But do you know that the outer pillars surrounding the dorm are not straight but are tilted outwards? Yes, it was done to prevent the central structure to get damaged if any natural calamity occurs. It took around 300 years to construct the mesmerising monument. If it was to be built today, it can cost upto 110 million dollars.

Christ The Reedemer

The statue of Jesus Christ is located in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The 30 meters tall statue is a symbol of Christianity in the country. It stands tall on the Corvovado mountain in the Tijuca National Park. The Art Deco statue of Jesus was designed by Heitor da Silva Costa, Carlos Oswald, and Paul Landowski and is covered in around six million tiles.

Great Pyramid of Giza

The Egyptian pyramids are one of the most popular attractions in the country. The Great Pyramid of Giza is said to attain the title of the largest man-made structure for almost 4000 years. If we look at the architectural marvel and find a cost of it in today’s time, then the limestones and the construction cost will be above a billion dollars.

Panama Canal

Panama Canal is one of the largest canals in the world. Completed in 1913, with an expansion in 2016, the canal stretches for 51 miles and connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It can cost up to 9 billion dollars if the thought of being constructed in 2022.

