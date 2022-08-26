International Dog Day: Travel Outdoors With Your Furry Friend

This International Dog Day, make the most of the moment by doing what your pets probably love the most - going outdoors. For all the kindness, love and compassion that the furry companions bring, perhaps one day isn’t enough, which is why, a vacation with your pets may be the best way to celebrate the occasion. What’s great is that traveling with a pet needn’t be daunting anymore and we have travel bloggers Wheels And Tails tell you why!

Wheels and Tails is a group of four - Priyanka Jena, Tanveer Taj, Cruise (a Labrador), and Noorie (a cat), brought together by their love for outdoors and the thrill of adventure. Most at home when on the road, Priyanka and Tanveer have been traveling with their dogs since they were puppies. Being avid travelers who have been taking their furry pets on unimaginable dogventures across the country, here are some tips and recommendations from them, on planning your ultimate getaway with your pets.

Traveling with a pet needn’t be a challenge if one plans ahead. For a road trip, essentials should always be stocked in the car and best to be as prepared as you possibly can! Plan the route, pee stops and your stay well in advance. Since not all places are pet friendly, it is advised to check ahead and be aware of the house or resort pet rules beforehand. Easiest way to do this is to simply choose a pet friendly Airbnb.

Self-sufficiency is key to a hassle-free holiday with your pet. It is advisable to carry a water canister and a pump so you don’t have to stop and buy water for yourself or your pets, also making your travel more ecofriendly. It is best to carry enough wet and dry food for your pets and not depend on cooked food from the resort. Make sure you carry a well-equipped first aid kit for your pets as well, stocked with all the important medication and tools to administer animal first aid. It is best that you take a basic understanding of how to give first aid from your vet beforehand.

Always clean your pet before tucking them in for the night. Give them a quick water wash, especially their feet and snout, and dry them with a clean towel after a day out in the outdoors, while also checking for any nicks or cuts. Make sure their fur is clean and dry. A basic hygiene routine helps keep them safe from unwanted infections. With responsible steps, pet parents can enjoy the bounty of nature with their pets. Be self-sufficient and plan well.

While camping can be a great way to spend some time with your pets, but if you’re not a camper, then there are several beautiful quaint pet-friendly cottages that suit all budgets across the country. We always pick places that are family-run setups and far from the city and secretly tucked away in nature. We avoid big busy resorts and like to have our quiet family time in nature. This also gives more freedom to your pets as they can be carefree and roam around. Make sure you check the fencing of the space before letting your dog off the leash.

If you are seeking some recommendations on where to travel, look no further! Here are a few gorgeous pet friendly accommodations recommended by our bloggers that you can book for your upcoming getaway with your furry friends.

Brick cottage: Farm stay by the lake in Nashik, Maharashtra

The Apple Farm Stay in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Arwa Farms in Dahanu, Maharashtra

The Beatles | Private Pool Villa in Baga, Goa

Camp among Clouds and Tea Plantation in Munnar, Kerala

