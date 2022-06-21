International Yoga Day: Pay No Entry Fee to Visit Taj Mahal, Agra Fort Today 

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday.

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) Rajkumar Patel told PTI, “On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entry tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra Circle and across India.

The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians and foreigners." Meanwhile, district officials said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at ‘Panch Mahal’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

