Israel Reopening: Here's How Foreign Travellers Can Spend Your Vacation in the Best Way Possible

Situated at the southern shore of the Mediterranean Sea, Israel is a country in Western Asia. It is also the only liberal democratic country in the middle east. The country has the highest number of museums in the world. Religion-wise, the country is considered an important city for the Jew Christians and Muslims because Mecca, Medina is located there. On January 9, 2022, Israel started allowing vaccinated tourists in their country. Here are the top things to do in Israel if you happen to visit the country.

Visit Yad Vashem

The world’s largest Holocaust museum is located in Jerusalem named the Yad Vashem. It is the official memorial to the Jews who were murdered and who fought against the Nazi oppressors. Yad Vashem is located on the slope of Mount Herzl, also known as the Mount of Remembrance. The Holocaust museum was built in an attempt to remind people about the Holocaust and avoid genocide in future.

Food to try

Amongst the widespread food items, hummus must be on any Israel bucket list. Every restaurant serves hummus and claims they serve the best one, so it’s up to you to try and find out the best one. Also, do not forget to try Falafel, which is Israels’s national dish.

Spend a night at Bedouin tent

If you want to spend your night on a dessert in the Middle East, visit Kfar Hanokdim and spend a night in a Bedouin tent. Experience the culture of Israel and authentic Bedouin hospitality. Here you’ll be able to enjoy some traditional food items like Shawarma, Shakshuka and Burika. Also try some authentic beverages like Tubi, Arak, Limonana and Sachlav.

Spend time by the Mediterranean coast

Israel beaches on the Mediterranean coast have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. The beaches are always crowded with tourists and locals. Despite the crowd, you will be able to enjoy a quiet and serene moment here, enjoying the sunset.

Historical sites

As mentioned earlier, Israel has some of the best historical sites. Places like Old City in Jerusalem, Masada, Megiddo, and the Underground City are amongst those places you must visit if you love History.

