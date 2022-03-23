Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department Organises Festival Near Dal Lake to Welcome Spring

Kashmir is one of the most beautiful destinations to visit in India. The Tourism Department hosted a festival at Zabarwan Park situated on the shores of breath-takingly pretty Dal Lake to celebrate the onset of spring in Kashmir.

The Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez inaugurated the spring festival. The Kashmir Observer reported that Sarmad stated that the idea of the festival was to celebrate the arrival of spring and promote tourism to boost the sector in

Kashmir.

The festival was vibrant with local artists showcasing their cultural versatility. The unique attraction about the festival was the different kinds of breads and traditional bakeries that are famous all over Kashmir. Tourists from outside Jammu & Kashmir were seen getting more and more inquisitive about the baking process of these breads and what made them so unique to Kashmir.

In addition to all this, shikaras were seen illuminated in Dal Lake in the evening that made the whole festival even more eye-catching.

Horticulture tourism is also being promoted in the union territory as the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole inaugurated the Spring Blossom Festival at Centre of Excellence at Zawoora, Srinagar. Dr. Hina Shafi who is the Vice Chairperson of Khadi Village Industries Board, Jammu and Kashmir also made an appearance at the event.

The festival will be celebrated by keeping the centre open for tourists from March 21 to April 15 showcasing the exotic fruit plants of J&K.

The Director General of Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat addressed the crowd with a brief about the festival and stated the goal of organising the event was to grab the attention of visitors toward Horticulture tourism in addition to the already famous tourist attractions. He said that Horti-tourism is a first of its kind approach in Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening farmers’ economy. He said that the aim of the festival is to introduce a world class variety of plants to the farmers in order to increase production and income.

