Kashmir Organises Tournament To Boost Golf Tourism

To proliferate the footfall of golfers and boost golf tourism in the valley, the Department of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir is organising a golf tournament starting July 5. The tournament that will take place in Kashmir will see the participation of a total of 88 golfers, including some from the south of India. The golfers from the southern states of India are part of the Addicts Golfing Society, which is one of the oldest golf clubs in India. The tournament is being held to promote the golfing circuit in Kashmir.

Kashmir has a total of three international-standard golf courses located in Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg. The golf tournament organised by the tourism department will be played at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar and the Lidder Valley Golf Course in Pahalgam.

Sarmad Hafeez, the Secretary of the Tourism Department, aims to make the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir the golfing capital of India. Hafeez sees great potential in the UT and said that the department is working hard to make its aim a reality, as reported by Greater Kashmir.

The golf tournament will lay the foundation and pave the path for bigger and better golf events that the department plans to organise in the coming future. With the development in golf tourism, the department expects to attract domestic and international golf enthusiasts.

Kashmir boasts of a world-class experience for golfers who come to play the sport. The influx has been increasing since June last year. Another reason for the increase in the number of golf players is that it is cheaper to play golf as compared to other states, for instance, Delhi, where one game costs players Rs 5000, reports The New Indian Express.

