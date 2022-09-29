Key Monastery to Kunzum Pass: Visit these 6 Beautiful Places in the Spiti Valley

Despite its rough and desolate terrain, the Spiti Valley’s breathtaking beauty will satisfy your wanderlust. Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley, a freezing desert, is home to glistening lakes, snow-capped mountains, beautiful glaciers, lush meadows, tiny hamlets, and a few monasteries. Spiti Valley is the perfect area to go for a great experience because there are so many interesting attractions to see there and nearby. In order to really experience Spiti Valley, you must visit a few places. Hence, here’s a list of top locations you absolutely must visit in Spiti Valley.

Key Monastery

In addition to its breathtaking natural beauty, monasteries are a key component of Spiti Valley tourism. It is positioned on a mountaintop and encircled by the beautiful Himalayas and glaciers. If you’re looking for peace and quiet, Key Monastery will provide you with an unforgettable experience.

Chandratal Lake

The Himalayas’ most alluring lake, without a doubt! One of the top destinations in the Spiti Valley is Chandratal Lake. A pleasant breeze and the sound of turquoise-blue water pouring may be heard in this calm setting. It’s the perfect location for camping because of the beautiful scenery and unspoiled surroundings.

Kunzum Pass

The beauty of this region, one of the most popular Spiti Valley attractions, cannot be described in words. The Kunzum Pass, at an elevation of 15,060 feet above sea level, is one of India’s highest motorable passes. The fifteen hairpin turns along the way will provide an unforgettable experience. Kunzum Pass also has a temple dedicated to the goddess Kunzum Devi.

Tabo Monastery

Tabo Monastery has nine temples, stucco sculptures of Bodhisattvas, beautiful wall paintings, and stupas. A visit to this monastery is a divine treat for those seeking peace and an intriguing history.

Pin Valley National Park

This high-altitude park with extreme temperatures is home to diverse flora and fauna, including endangered species. It is a natural habitat for snow leopards, snowcocks, and Siberian ibex, among other animals, and covers an area of 675 square metres.

Kibber

It comes as no surprise that Spiti Valley’s famous places exemplify serenity and eternal beauty. A small village called Kibber is one such place that will leave you speechless. This is a place where you will hear more birds than vehicles because it is surrounded by the Himalayas. It is the world’s highest motorable village, standing at 4270 metres above sea level.

