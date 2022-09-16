King Charles III's Odd Travel Habits Will Leave You Amused

A monarch has their own perks. With King Charles III ascending to the throne after the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral castle in Scotland, people are curious about the habits, life and routine of the new Monarch.

Netizens can’t get enough of King Charles III’s different and rather unusual travel habits. Let’s take a look.

The King takes his toilet seat and velvet lavatory paper everywhere he goes

According to a report in New York Times, King Charles III “brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes". It was in a 2015 documentary ‘Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm’, where Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles’ late wife Princess Diana and also the Queen, described the many demands of the King.

In Tina Brown’s book, ‘The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth and The Turmoil’, it was revealed that Charles’ former aide Michael Fawcett would oversee the “paraphernalia that preceded his boss like the baggage train of a Tudor traveling court."

This included “the prince’s orthopedic bed, lavatory seat, and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper, plus two landscapes of the Scottish landscapes."

He travels with his entire bedroom set

Author Tina Brown, also revealed that the King demands his entire bedroom set be transported to any residence, in her book.

“When he traveled to stay at friends’ country houses, a truck arrived the day before, bringing his bed, furniture, and even pictures, which his pampering aide Michael Fawcett ensured would be hung in his allotted bedroom in place of the possessions of the host," Brown writes.

He prefers his shoe laces ironed

Former butler Paul Burrell also divulged that King Charles gave precise instructions to iron his shoelaces.

“His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid," in a bathtub filled “only half full", Burrell was quoted saying in the New York Post.

He added that the king even “has his valets squeeze an inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning."

Wherever the King goes, the ‘breakfast box’ goes with him

The New York Post quoted a former member of the royal staff, chef Graham Newbould as saying that as far as the King’s eating habits are concerned, he “has a healthier option."

“Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box is always with him," he adds.

Reportedly, it contains, “six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything that’s a bit special that he is a bit fussy about."

Furthermore, the King liked his biscuits and cheese warmed to a “certain temperature."

