Looking For A Unique Vacation? Head To These Hidden Gems

All of us have felt the desire to tour someplace that is not excessively commercialised and brimming with people. Places that have retained their pristine beauty and sense of calm can offer a much more unique experience– an experience you get all to yourself, without the intrusion of too many strangers. Plus, who can resist the charm of adventure and truly authentic cultural experiences that hidden gem locations have to offer. If you are looking to tread on the road less taken, check out these five ethereal destinations.

Ponmudi, Kerala

A three-hour drive from Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi hills are covered in mist, and home to all kinds of unique flora and fauna. The area offers stunning views of the mountains from practically anywhere. From the serene native villages to the vast tea gardens to waterfalls, this place has it all.

Hemis Village, Leh

The Leh region, by virtue of how difficult it is to reach, offers several isolated, untouched spots you can stay in. The Hemis village here is one such location. The backdrop of this village is made up of the most surreal landscapes. The calming atmosphere of the Hemis monastery, as well as the fervour of the Hemis festival is definitely not to be missed.

Tuophema, Nagaland

Tuophema village, located 40 km from the state capital Kohima, showcases the rich culture and traditions of Nagaland. It offers a glimpse into its residents’ unconventional way of life. Visitors can stroll through pathways lined with wildflowers and cherry blossoms and stay in comfortable huts.Don’t miss the opportunity to admire the stunning sunsets from the hilltop and visit the village museum to learn about the region’s history and local crafts.

Shekhawati, Rajasthan

Shekhawati, a region comprising Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu in Rajasthan, is home to beautiful havelis that are sure to captivate the imagination of visitors. The age-old mansions are a testament to the region’s rich history. Shekhawati is a haven for art and architecture enthusiasts and offers a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

Chatpal, Kashmir

Chatpal, a serene and unspoiled destination in Kashmir, offers people a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of more touristy areas. It is surrounded by scenic pine forests and with the majestic Himalayas as a backdrop. Experience the simple life in Chatpal and witness the beauty of children playing on mountain slopes and shepherds tending to their flocks. The combination of natural beauty and peaceful lifestyle make Chatpal an ideal location for those seeking a peaceful and rejuvenating escape.

