Looking to go Somewhere This Holi? Here are Five Amazing Beach Destinations

While many love to celebrate the festival of colours along with their family, others travel to destinations and spend their holidays by visiting new places

Updated: March 12, 2022, 16:31 IST

Holi is around the corner and preparations are in full swing all over India. While a lot of people love to celebrate the festival of colours along with their family at home, others travel to destinations and spend their holidays wandering in and around new places. Here are top 5 beach destinations for Holi:

Goa

Goa is one of the most famous beach getaways of India. Tourists from all around the world come here to experience the Portuguese heritage, seafood, beaches, and the sun. Goa is renowned for its casinos, parties, and all kinds of water sports. Cumulatively, Goa is one of the prime holiday destinations.

Visakhapatnam

Vizag is known for its calmness. Each of the 7 beaches offer beautiful and vibrant views to the tourists. Numerable resorts alongside the beaches make it convenient for people to visit all the tourist attraction spots in the city. Evening strolls, great culinary experience, and the panoramic views from hilltop Kailashgiri make it a great holiday destination for Holi.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

These groups of islands have more than 570 landscapes out of which 36 are inhabited. From the beautiful coral reefs, golden beaches to the historic monuments talking about the freedom struggle, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of the best destinations to spend your Holi vacations at.

Kovalam

Beautiful calm waters, coconut palms and smooth sand make Kovalam an amazing destination for the holidays. Situated in Kerala, this place has a variety of rejuvenating activities such as Ayurvedic health resorts, Yoga and Ayurvedic massage centres. In addition to these, shopping zones, swimming pools and cruise make it a fun getaway for Holi.

Puducherry

This South Indian city is the right combination of calm and fun. Peaceful beaches, beautiful sunsets and a variety of churches make it an amazing place for people seeking tranquillity. Canoeing, backwater sailing, sunbathing and kayaking are some of the activities that make it a fun place to be.

first published: March 12, 2022, 16:31 IST