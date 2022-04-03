Masque, Indian Accent and Megu: 3 Indian Restaurants In Asia’s 50 Best

The list of Asia’s 50 best restaurants is out and three Indian restaurants feature in this elite list. Released by the 50 Best organisation, Mumbai’s Masque secured the 21st position in the list and was followed at the 22nd rank by Manish Mehrotra’s Indian Accent in Delhi. Masque, which was founded by Prateek Sadhu (who left in March 2022), had also received the One To Watch Award for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2020 and debuted on the list last year. Megu in New Delhi’s The Leela also found itself at the 49th position in the rankings

Rated by over 350 of the world’s best chefs, restaurateurs and food experts, the list was topped by Tokyo’s Den restaurant. Den specialises in a fusion of traditional Japanese kaiseki, with western influences. The restaurant was number 11 on the “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants" list in 2021, and has jumped 36 ranks since 2016 when it first debuted on the list. Chef and owner Zaiyu Hasegawa’s restaurant holds two Michelin stars.

Thai restaurant Sorn, Bangkok, secured the second spot while the third position was clinched by Florilège in Tokyo, Japan. The latter is managed by Hiroyasu Kawate, a friend and collaborator of Den’s Hasegawa.

Japan saw the most entries in the top 50, but counting the restaurants in the extended list which covers the 51-100 rankings, the city of Hong Kong emerges as the best in palette pleasures. Hong Kong had a total of 16 of the region’s best 100 restaurants while Thailand and Japan tied for second with 13 restaurants on the list. Singapore also showed its heritage as a cultural centre with 12 names on the list.

Other Indian entries on the extended list include:

Rank 59 - Karavalli (Bangalore, India)

Rank 66 - Bukhara (New Delhi, India)

Rank 69 - TIE — Comorin, Gurugram (India)

Rank 73 - Dum Pukht (New Delhi, India)

Rank 79 - Avartana (Chennai, India)

Rank 80 - Americano (Mumbai, India)

Rank 85 - The Table (Mumbai, India)

World’s 50 Best Organization has released its Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in ceremonies held concurrently across three locations – Bangkok, Macau, and Tokyo. This marks the first time since 2019 that the event was held physically once more, though the organisers were sure to include a live broadcast of the event for those who chose to not attend physically.

