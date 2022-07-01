Mauritius Government Eases Covid-19 Restrictions

The Covid-19 pandemic has turned the world upside down. The tourism sector was hit the hardest by the pandemic. Most of the popular destinations like Maldives, Bora Bora, Bali, Santorini, The Cook Islands, etc were locked under restrictions. One of the most adored and visited island tourist destinations in the world is Mauritius. Just like any other tourist destination, the Mauritius government had also announced several restrictions. However, the country has now decided to curb the limitations.

As per a report in TOI, Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth announced, “Difficult decisions had to be taken, including total containment with its consequences on the economy. We have not been in a hurry to reopen our borders and it has been done in stages and we have noted that it is a formula that has worked. Now, it is with confidence that we can enter a new phase" via national radio.

However, the restriction on masks has not completely been lifted by the government of Mauritius. Masks are mandatory at in hospitals and trains. Whereas, places like bars and nightclubs have now been permitted to reopen with full capacity. This will help uplift the economy which had suffered during the peak of coronavirus.

Even though there has been partial uplift of masks in public gatherings, the PM has urged the people to be careful. Previously picnics at beaches were also restricted but not anymore.

Similarly, many other international locations have curbed COVID-19 restrictions. One of them is Greece which recently announced waiving off all major COVID-19 restrictions from May 1. Thailand is another sought-after international destination that reportedly relaxed some travel restrictions.

