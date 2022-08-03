Megh Malhar Parv: Enjoy Nature Treasure Hunt, Boat Racing & Other Activities At Gujarat's Month-long Monsoon Festival

Every year, Gujarat organises Megh Malhar Parv during the monsoon and this year, the festival commenced on July 30. It will continue till 30 August. The festivities have begun in full fervour at the Saputara hills in Gujarat. The department of Gujarat Tourism conducts this festival to attract tourists from all over the globe and offers a host of fun activities like Nature Treasure Hunt, Boat Racing, Dahi Handi Competition etc.

The monsoon festival is being held at Gujarat’s only hill station, Saputara. Due to its geographical advantage, it is host to a perennial visit of trekkers, picnickers, and nature lovers. However, during monsoon, the hill station is a sight to behold. It has gained immense popularity due to the myriad of perks it offers. Governor Hill, Balasinor Dinosaur Museum Eco Point, Rope-way, Shabri Dham, local Dangi dance, and Waghai Botanical Garden are some of the most visited attractions in Saputara.

The month-long festival was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi along with MP Mr. K.C. Patel, MLA Vijay Patel among other dignitaries. Apart from adventure sports, the festival also has some ‘open nature’ workshops like photography, bamboo crafting, and art painting. Tourists are also enjoying the local Gujarati cuisines, which is giving a platform to Self Help Groups and villagers of neighbouring areas to showcase their recipes and get employment.

The aesthetic surroundings have offered a peaceful ambience for book lovers to dive deep into an engrossing reading experience, and tourists are advised to make full use of the serene atmosphere the season offers. With such events, people get to learn about the rich cultural diversity of the country and take away memorable experiences leading to word-of-mouth publicity and the popularity of unconventional tourist spots like these.

