Meghalaya Receives Most Promising New Destination Title at TTF Hyderabad 2022

Meghalaya, also known as the abode of clouds, has been conferred with the Most Promising New Destination title at the Travel Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) 2022.

This honour is viewed as a significant boost to the tourism sector. The official account of Meghalaya Tourism took to Twitter to share the news. The department posted photographs of the award and certificate from the fair and wrote, “We are pleased to announce that Meghalaya Tourism was awarded the Most Promising New Destination title at the Travel and Tourism Fair Hyderabad 2022."

Advertisement

Soon after it, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma retweeted and expressed his happiness over the achievement. “Another award for Meghalaya! Meghalaya was awarded the Most Promising New Destination title at the Travel and Tourism Fair Hyderabad 2022. Big congratulations to Team Meghalaya Tourism," wrote Sangma.

Meghalaya is known for its dense forests, high rainfall and its varied bio-diversity. The northeastern state attracts many nature buffs. Here are a few places you can add to your itinerary whenever you visit Meghalaya next.

Cherrapunji

The beautiful town is regarded as the wettest place on earth given the maximum rainfall it witnesses. Cherrapunji houses some of the most beautiful waterfalls including Nohkalikai waterfalls, Seven sister waterfalls, Krem falls and many more.

Advertisement

Dawki

The Dawki river is known for its crystal clear water. The mesmerizing place is also a trading hub, as it shares the border with Bangladesh.

Mawsmai Cave

Mawsmai cave is 6 kilometres away from Cherrapunji. The beautiful limestone cave is a crowd puller.

Double-decker living root bridge

The double-decker living root bridge is a famous destination. It is naturally built from the roots of Indian rubber trees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.