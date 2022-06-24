Mira Kapoor Opens up About "Cultural Shock" She Faced After Moving to Mumbai

Despite coming from a non-filmy background, Mira Kapoor has carved a niche for herself and has very well established herself as a content creator, a YouTuber, and a lifestyle influencer. Now, we all know that Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, is a true blue Delhiite, but she moved to Mumbai after her wedding. Both the cities have quite a diverse culture. And this very difference gave Mira a “cultural shock" after she moved to Mumbai. Opening up about adopting a new culture, Mira dropped a video on her YouTube channel, which surely grabbed all the eyeballs on the internet.

In the video, Mira can be seen opening up about the intimidation faced by her, as she changed her base. Mira revealed that the change of place, people, and culture was a bit daunting for her. In the video, Mira can be heard saying how variations in the names of vegetables and local language can confuse a person coming from a completely different state. The video opens up with Mira saying, “You all know kanda, batata, kothmir, and kalingad. I don’t know any of these. It’s aalu, pyaaz, dhaniya and tarbooz." Next, she revealed how in Mumbai, people call cucumber kakadi, adding that kakadi is a completely different vegetable in Delhi, where cucumber is called kheera.

Advertisement

Talking about the difference between the names of fruit and vegetables, Mira said, “Kakadi is another vegetable in Delhi."

Also, she misses momos in Mumbai. She said, “There are no momos in Mumbai. It is still not settled with me." If you are a street food lover then you must be aware that momos are one of the favourite junk foods in Delhi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.