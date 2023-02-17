What’s better than spending weekend away from the daily chaos and creating some beautiful memories with your better half? This Valentine’s week, skip the flowers and chocolates and instead head out for a romantic excursion with your special someone. Advertisement We have handpicked some of StayVista’s most spectacular villas that are ideal for couples looking for a cozy accommodations with mesmerizing views. Trust the team to go the extra mile and pamper you with curated experiences such as a candlelight dinner, a rejuvenating couple spa, and a bonfire and barbeque night. That’s not it, from a personal live vocalist to serenade you with cherished tunes that hold special memories for both of you to a dedicated butler to create delectable dishes that satisfy both of your unique tastes, and a lot more is made available upon request. RELATED NEWS Monsoon Health Tips: Follow These Simple Steps to Avoid Skin Infections

Cosy Cottage, Alibaug This abode is in close proximity to the Mandwa Jetty and Alibaug's famous beaches, it further offers a lush green backdrop that blends well with the property's aesthetic interiors. This home's historical design was intended to contrast with its modern architecture. It has a contemporary edge that adds just the proper amount of luxury to be cozy and pleasantly sumptuous for that ultimate getaway. A delightful outdoor jacuzzi adds to the ambiance of coziness and relaxation in this home, which features white interiors with pastel accents that contrast with the bright green surroundings. With an abundance of indoor and outdoor games and the flexibility to bring your furry friend along, this home ticks all the boxes just right!

Ora Indulgent Living, Lonavala True to its name, Ora-Indulgent Living is bursting with a variety of interesting activities to keep you busy during your stay. Get ready for a fun-filled, opulent escape. The location of the property is absolutely stunning, the lush green spaces are dotted with verdant foliage and a refreshing breeze - seamlessly opening up to the plush indoor spaces that are eloquently embellished with lavish furnishings. Start your day with a romantic barbeque picnic by the lake as you soak in the beautiful valley views. A Jeep tour can also be arranged to enjoy the blissful sunset with some wine & cheese. Enjoy a massage and stargazing session and then spend some time together in the open-air heated jacuzzi before making a quick trip around the organic plantation. Mansa, Sohna Mansa, which translates to "Mann jaisa" in Sanskrit, completely personifies its name because it is everything your heart could want. If you're wanting to get away from it all, this location is for you. It was lovingly constructed and has the feel of a gorgeous farmhouse from an 80s book. Just an hour from the major city, this peaceful refuge is hidden away on 2 acres of tranquility. The show-stopper of this farm dream is definitely the machan. Watch the sunset while admiring the unending pastures or wallow in a yoga session to make you feel even more connected to the environment. That's not it, pluck your own wood-fired pizzas toppings from the in-house vegetable garden. Photographers and birding aficionados will find Mansa to be a veritable paradise. At this unique location, spend your mornings outside while strolling by the waterfall's rhythmic whirring. Sage Scenery, Udaipur Rediscover the glory of Udaipur's stunning landscapes at this holiday home that is simply a class apart. At this extraordinary vacation home, rediscover the splendour of Udaipur's breathtaking scenery. This opulent retreat is tucked away among an abundance of lush vegetation, which you can never get enough of seeing. In the drawing-room, the bedrooms, or on the balcony, the enormous windows smoothly blur boundaries as the horizon merges into one. The interiors are elegantly decorated with modest yet plush furnishings that provide enough comfort and the calming emeralds of the exterior complement the subdued hues on the inside. With an L-shaped pool that is thoughtfully positioned outside, stunning views are guaranteed. You will be in awe and surprise as you tour this house and enjoy the greatest in true luxury available in Udaipur. The Berg, Ooty This stunning vacation home's luxurious furniture contrast seamlessly with its rustic décor in a soft colour scheme. The Berg has floor-to-ceiling glass windows throughout the house and looks out into endless stretches of lovely scenery. The exteriors of the home feature well-kept lawns decorated with a variety of flora, and they are surrounded by lush surroundings. This is a peaceful getaway home thanks to the glass facade, the foggy mornings, and the sun rays cutting through the windows!

Pear Tree Cottage, Kasauli This charming property, Pear Tree Cottage, is hidden away in solitary splendour. This delightful home with its regal design is undoubtedly the place to be with your group of friends or family. It is a hidden retreat away from the metropolitan rush and bustle. This property checks off every box for a restful and reinvigorating northern escape with its spectacular views of the beautiful valley and lush green gardens. P.S. Every book lover is in for a treat! Grab your favorite book from the incredible library at this villa, sit back with a steaming cup of coffee, and immerse yourself in reading its pages!

Teal @ Mawi Infinitty Villa, Pawna Wake up to the gently rippling waters of Pawna Lake and wonder if you’re still dreaming. As indulgent as the exteriors of the villa can be, spending time inside can be just as magical, owing to the contemporary-chic furnishings with a dash of bohemian on the side. The premises create a tranquil environment where unwinding is simple. Peering out from verdant exteriors, a cute al-fresco dining setup sits over a natural waterfall that is a sight to see in the monsoons! It might be hard to leave, but some of the town’s most stunning tourist spots are only a ten–minute drive away. Casa Arrozais, Goa This tranquil residence, which is next to large paddy fields, is the ideal choice for your vacation in Goa. What could be more ideal than stunning views of the luscious nature around your house and the presence of the people you love? This 4-Bedroom Casa is a peaceful retreat from the hectic city life to the soothing tones of nature, decorated with contemporary aesthetic décor and modern facilities. To cap it off, visitors can relax in the pool or spend time with their friends while playing one of the many accessible indoor games. If this is what you’re looking for, Casa Arrozais is where you should be.

