Mumbai: BEST To Resume Tourist Bus Tours From Tomorrow

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced that the heritage tours will resume, starting November 3, Wednesday. The BEST undertaking that ventured into tourism bus service will cater to tourists in south Mumbai. Officials confirmed to The Times Of India that two open deck buses have been deployed as well. “They can enjoy a ride in these open deck buses, with ticket rates of Rs 150 for upper and Rs 75 for the lower deck," BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade was quoted as saying.

The BEST will cover its tourist circuit bus tours in three UNESCO-listed heritage sites, including CSMT, Churchgate and the Victorian and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai. The buses are scheduled to ply twice in the evening. The first tour timings are between 6.30 pm and 7.45 pm and the timings for the second tour are from 8 pm to 9.15 pm. The tours will also cover the museum, Vidhan Bhavan, NCPA, with rides starting from the Gateway of India. Tickets will be available at SP Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Circle), Gateway of India, and CSMT.

On BEST day in August this year, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off an entire fleet offully electric and air-conditioned buses. The CM praised BEST for initiating environmental protection, which provides a boost to green energy technology in the transportation sector.

Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “As we celebrate the foundation day of BEST today, we launched the next batch of fully electric buses, taking our fleet to 270 electric buses. The BEST has set a target of 1800 buses (45% of current fleet) to be electric by mid 2023. The buses are sound and emission free."

The 12 meter-long buses can carry 35 passengers in addition to 24 standees. Facilities offered include ITMS based on GPS technology, air suspension, panic buttons, wheelchair access for disabled persons and other advanced provisions will make bus operations easy for the driver. It will significantly reduce noise and air pollution.

