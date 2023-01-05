Home » News » Lifestyle » Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Festival Starts From February 2! Here’s All You Need To Know

Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Festival Starts From February 2! Here’s All You Need To Know

The 2023 edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is set to be held from February 4 to 12.

January 05, 2023

Kala Ghoda is popular among youngsters across the city.
The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai is a yearly exhibition and celebration of cinema, dance, theatre, music, films, comedy, literature, and other art forms. The 9-day event began in 1999 and has since grown to become Mumbai’s largest multicultural festival. The event draws massive engagement from art lovers in Mumbai, with a footfall of over 1.5 lakh every year. And this year is going to be no different. The 2023 edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is set to be held from February 4 to 12. It is unquestionably one of India’s largest multicultural festivals.

The Kala Ghoda precinct is roughly defined as the area extending from the Regal Circle at the southern end of Mahatma Gandhi Road up to the Mumbai University at the northern end, guarded to the west by the Oval Maidan and to the east by the Lion Gate.

The historic equestrian statue of King Edward VII that was erected in the middle of the substantial junction on the former Esplanade Road is where the name Kala Ghoda originates. The colonial-era statue has since been taken down from the location, but the district’s nickname continues to be used informally.

The Jehangir Art Gallery, Max Mueller Bhavan, Bombay University, Prince of Wales Museum, National Gallery of Modern Art, Institute of Science, Bombay Natural History Society, Elphinstone College, and David Sassoon Library are just a few of the institutions in the area today that contribute to its status as a hive of cultural activity and a pulsating urban node. In addition to these well-known establishments, the neighbourhood is home to a number of entertaining cafes. This makes it the perfect spot for the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. The festival is organised by the Kala Ghoda Association.

This year the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will feature a number of different genres, including a Literature event at the David Sassoon Library, there are events for children, theatres and interactions with popular names from Bollywood, Dance, master chef workshops, heritage walks to name a few.

All in all this event is a go for all art lovers. It’s the perfect place to spend time with your family and friends.

