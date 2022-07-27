Must Try Street Dishes in Mumbai

If you’re visiting Mumbai for the first time then your bucket list must include street food. It is one of the many things that makes Mumbai as special as it is. Vada pav, bhelpuri, panipuri, sev puri, Bombay sandwich, ragda-patties, pav bhaji, omlette pav, and kebabs are some of the well-known street delicacies in Mumbai. However, to make things easier for you, we have shortlisted five yummy street foods that Mumbai has to offer:

Akuri on toast: Craving some lip-smacking Parsi breakfast? If that’s the case, then try this lesser-known dish, Akuri on toast. It is prepared using eggs, onion, tomato, salt, red chili powder, coriander, and green chilies.

Bombay sandwich: Pocket-friendly and tasty, Bombay sandwich is the second-most well-known street food of Mumbai after vada pav. The most unexpected ingredients were combined to create this street food masterpiece. With the help of butter, bread, beetroot, potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and mint chutney, you can quickly prepare this popular Bombay sandwich at home too.

Baida roti: Due to the renowned restaurant Bademiyan in Colaba, Baida roti has gained popularity in the street-food category in Mumbai. One can prepare this by using some mashed potatoes and then combining them with green chilies, ginger, garlic, lime juice, turmeric, and fresh coriander before covering it in besan batter and deep frying. You can have this for breakfast or as a snack with your tea in the evening.

Kanda poha: Another delicious and satisfying breakfast dish from Maharashtrian cuisine is Kanda poha. This dish is made with poha, peanuts, cumin, mustard, curry leaves, green chilies, spices (salt, turmeric). Many people in Mumbai consider this as their staple breakfast.

Zunka Bhakar: The well-known Zunka Bhakar originated from Pune but is considered one of the most popular street food in Mumbai. For a vegan, this is a healthy food option to binge on. Zunka is traditionally made of chopped onions, mustard seeds, and kari patta leaves blended with chickpea flour. It is consumed with roti or jowar bhakri.

