Need for Speed: Top 5 Fastest Trains in the World

When choosing a mode of transportation speed is perhaps one of the most crucial factors in a commuter’s mind after comfort. Yes, airplanes are the most preferred but when it comes to overall comfort and experience, nothing can beat trains.

People often complain that trains are slow, the argument mostly holds valid in India. But there are some stunning high-speed trains across the world that are known for their punctuality. Today we will tell you about some of the world’s fastest trains.

JR East E5 – 320kmph

Made in Japan, the JR East E5 runs on the lines that laid the foundation of Shinkansen, the original bullet train. JR East E5 able to clock a maximum speed of 320 kilometres per hour. The train is known for its “active suspension" which allows them to curve at high speeds.

ICE3 – 330kmph

The Intercity Express trains have been running on the tracks of Germany since 1999. The fastest among those is the ICE3 reaches a maximum speed of 330 kilometres per hour. The train connects major cities in Germany with Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Frecciarossa 1000 – 394kmph

The Frecciarossa 1000 is an Italian train with a maximum speed of 394 kilometres per hour. The train is available in cities such as Venice, Rome, Milan, and Florence.

Fuxing Hao CR400AF/BF – 400kmph

This train connects the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai. On an average day, the train takes its passengers to their destination at roughly 354 kilometres per hour. During test runs, the train once clocked a peak speed of 400 kilometres per hour.

Shanghai Maglev – 430kmph

The train operates out of Shanghai and is considered the oldest commercial maglev (magnetic levitation) train still flying on the tracks. It can achieve a maximum speed of 430 kilometres per hour.

TGV POS – 574kmph

The TGV POS runs in France and was once the world’s fastest train. It operates in the regions of Paris, Eastern France, and Southern Germany. The train, when it made the record, touched a maximum speed of 574 kilometres per hour.

L0 Series Maglev – 600kmph

The L0 Series Maglev is currently in the works and is being manufactured by the Central Japan Railway Company. The train, as per the claims, will be clocking a maximum speed of 600 kilometres per hour.

