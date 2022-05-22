Odisha to Launch First Luxury Houseboat in the State, Know all About the 5-star Experience

India conducted its first International Cruise Conference on May 14 in Mumbai. More than 300 delegates from various sectors and states attended the conference and gave their valuable input. The state of Odisha also took part in the conference and shared its ambitious plan to expand river tourism in the state. The state announced the launch of houseboats, floating restaurants, and catamarans as part of their plan. Odisha is all set to have its kind luxury houseboat Garuda, to improve river tourism at the Chilika lake.

The director of tourism, Sachin Jadhav addressed the conference with a detailed presentation revealing Odisha’s cruise tourism and its strategic advantages during a panel discussion. He took the panel by a step-by-step plan that’ll lead to the growth of cruise and river tourism in the state.

On Saturday, while addressing the conference, the state tourism department announced that the houseboat will be launched on the lake for commercial purposes. The luxury boat has an indigenous designed and is being developed and manufactured in the Barkul region of Odisha. The houseboat is said to give a five-star experience to the tourists and they’ll be able to sail through the waters while living a king-size life. Different tour packages will be offered to the tourists that will include more than just staying in the luxury houseboat. The packages can be modified as per tourists’ preferences and they can add covering Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining areas of Gahirmatha Wildlife Sanctuary to the experience of flora and fauna.

Besides that, the packages will include different meals, adventure activities and a houseboat cruise that covers different islands in Chilika. Talking about the houseboat, it’ll have two storeys and two suites, four premium rooms, bars and restaurants with an open lobby. The state tourism department will launch two houseboats at the moment with a capacity of 40 people per boat.

The luxury houseboat, which is an initiative of Vikas Eco Resorts, has gone through an investment of more than Rs 3 crores. Apart from Garuda, the state tourism department will also be joining hands with other departments such as Water Resources and Forests and Environment to enhance the tourism in the state.

