Offbeat Destination in Uttarakhand You Might Want to Visit

Uttarakhand is also known as Devbhoomi which literally means the land of god. The state has many crowdpullers starting with the Valley of Flowers, the Char Dham Yatra and raw wildlife experience in Jim Corbett. The state also has the world’s yoga capital, Rishikesh. To break the monotony and escape the crowd in the touristy places, Uttarakhand has numerous offbeat places as well. You can visit and explore these peaceful locations and tick them off the list.

Sainji Village

Sainji Village is a small and remote village which is a drive around 20 kilometres from Mussoorie. The village is popularly known as the corn village. The houses of this village are decorated with a bunch of corn cobs. These are hung in the windows, balconies and roofs of the houses. Munsiyari

The small town at the altitude of 2,298 metres above sea level is cuddled in the beautiful Kumaon Hills. From here, you can see the ranges of Panchchuli. The untouched beauty of Munsiyari is often compared with Kashmir. You might like to have a hot cup of chocolate with the mesmerizing sunset for company. Patal Bhuvneshwar

Did you know that India has Stalagmite caves? Patal Bhuvneshwar is an ancient temple where you have to rappel down to 90 feet to reach the caves. You will have to trek barefoot as locals believe it to be a sacred place. Though for safety reasons chains are present on the way. Guides are also available to give you a proper tour of the cave. Binsar

For nature buffs, Binsar is a paradise. The town has a terrific view of four snow-capped peaks, Nanda Devi, Kedarnath, Shivling and Trishul. As for the history of the place, Binsar is said to be the erstwhile summer capital of the Chand Dynasty, who ruled Kumaon from the 7th to the 18th century. Chopta

Chopta is slowly getting popular due to the stopover point en route to trekking destinations like Chandrashilla and Tungnath. The offbeat destination offers absolute solace for the mind and soul. From Chopta, you may also travel to Deoria Tal, Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary and Ukimath.

