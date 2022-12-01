Home » News » Lifestyle » Opt For These Sustainable Travel Essentials for Your Next Trip

Opt For These Sustainable Travel Essentials for Your Next Trip

Start with opting for sustainable products that would help you with your travel needs and also be eco-friendly.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 12:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Start with opting for sustainable products that would help you with your travel needs and also be eco-friendly
Start with opting for sustainable products that would help you with your travel needs and also be eco-friendly

With Christmas and New Year’s knocking on our doors, we are now ready for the holiday season. But, as we all know that travel leaves a huge amount of carbon footprint on the environment, but, the good news is that we can travel a little more responsibly to help save the planet, one step at a time.

Start with opting for sustainable products that would help you with your travel needs and also be eco-friendly.

Travel gear

Advertisement

uppercase is a design-first and environmentally sensitive brand of travel gear for the young with a taste for things that don’t just help them look or feel good, but also do good. It creates fashion-forward products such as backpacks, messenger bags, duffles, gym bags as well as travel bags that are both fashionable and sustainable. The products are made up of premium recycled plastic bottles to ensure the highest durability standards.

Also Read: World AIDS Day: Is It Possible For An AIDS-Infected Woman To Conceive Safely?

Advertisement

Sustainable dental gear

Advertisement

As small as it sounds, toothbrushes do end up in huge piles of plastic waste when disposed of which is extremely difficult to decompose. Bamboo India offers a wide range of sustainable bamboo toothbrushes, which are eco-friendly and are soft on the teeth. With 10,000-20,000 ultra-fine bristles, you can deeply clean your teeth in every corner. Micron soft hair, more effective and gentle care for gum health. It adopts environment-friendly and antibacterial fiber hair, which is environmentally safe.

Advertisement

Tableware done right

CHUK is a 100% compostable and biodegradable tableware brand that uses agri-residue to produce toxin-free products as a perfect alternative for plastic tableware. Through its unbleached, eco-friendly, carcinogen-free, and hygienic range of products, the brand aims to positively transform the catering and food ecosystem by setting it down the greenway. Apart from being microwaveable, oven safe, and freezer safe, each of the brand’s FDA-approved offerings boasts a sturdy and elegant design.

Eco-friendly products

Founded in 2020 by Nitika and Sameesh Nayyar, Myonearth, a Delhi-based startup makes all its products out of eco-friendly means. The products are only made of coconut shells, cork, and bamboo. It caters to customers that are looking for affordable alternatives to plastic straws. This B2C startup cites the product from artisans from their place of heritage. The expedition to success wasn’t easy for both the female founders.  The journey included quitting high-paying jobs, convincing parents and an unusual business.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 01, 2022, 12:24 IST
last updated: December 01, 2022, 12:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Sets Internet On Fire In Blue Saree And Floral Bralette Blouse At Friend's Wedding, Check Out Her Sexy Pics

+10PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Heads Turn In Sexy Lilac Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini And Swimwear Looks