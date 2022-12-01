Opt For These Sustainable Travel Essentials for Your Next Trip

With Christmas and New Year’s knocking on our doors, we are now ready for the holiday season. But, as we all know that travel leaves a huge amount of carbon footprint on the environment, but, the good news is that we can travel a little more responsibly to help save the planet, one step at a time.

Start with opting for sustainable products that would help you with your travel needs and also be eco-friendly.

Travel gear

uppercase is a design-first and environmentally sensitive brand of travel gear for the young with a taste for things that don’t just help them look or feel good, but also do good. It creates fashion-forward products such as backpacks, messenger bags, duffles, gym bags as well as travel bags that are both fashionable and sustainable. The products are made up of premium recycled plastic bottles to ensure the highest durability standards.

Sustainable dental gear

As small as it sounds, toothbrushes do end up in huge piles of plastic waste when disposed of which is extremely difficult to decompose. Bamboo India offers a wide range of sustainable bamboo toothbrushes, which are eco-friendly and are soft on the teeth. With 10,000-20,000 ultra-fine bristles, you can deeply clean your teeth in every corner. Micron soft hair, more effective and gentle care for gum health. It adopts environment-friendly and antibacterial fiber hair, which is environmentally safe.

Tableware done right

CHUK is a 100% compostable and biodegradable tableware brand that uses agri-residue to produce toxin-free products as a perfect alternative for plastic tableware. Through its unbleached, eco-friendly, carcinogen-free, and hygienic range of products, the brand aims to positively transform the catering and food ecosystem by setting it down the greenway. Apart from being microwaveable, oven safe, and freezer safe, each of the brand’s FDA-approved offerings boasts a sturdy and elegant design.

Eco-friendly products

Founded in 2020 by Nitika and Sameesh Nayyar, Myonearth, a Delhi-based startup makes all its products out of eco-friendly means. The products are only made of coconut shells, cork, and bamboo. It caters to customers that are looking for affordable alternatives to plastic straws. This B2C startup cites the product from artisans from their place of heritage. The expedition to success wasn’t easy for both the female founders. The journey included quitting high-paying jobs, convincing parents and an unusual business.

