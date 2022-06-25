Oslo Tops the List for Healthy Work-Life Balance, Check Out Other Cities on the List

Striking the perfect work-life balance is a daunting task for many of us, but it seems residents of Oslo have found the solution. According to a recent survey by software company Kisi, the capital of Norway is the best city in the world for a healthy work-life balance. The city clinched the very top spot from its second-place ranking last year. The list included 100 cities around the world where residents can achieve a healthy work-life balance.

The cities on the list have been ranked on multiple factors including work intensity, institutional support, legislation, and livability, in the current context of rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. Under work intensity, factors like remote jobs, overworked population, minimum vacations offered days, vacations taken days, unemployment, multiple jobholders, inflation, and paid parental leave days were also considered.

Meanwhile, society and institutional support ranking depended on factors like healthcare, Covid support, access to mental healthcare, and inclusivity and tolerance. Under city liveability, the survey considered influences like air quality, wellness, outdoor spaces, affordability, happiness, culture and leisure, and city safety.

Out of the top 10 cities on the list, six are from Europe: Oslo, Bern, Helsinki, Zurich, Copenhagen and Geneva. Ottawa, Sydney, Stuttgart, Munich are the other cities which make up the top 10.

Out of the top 30, nearly a third of the cities are from Germany. The highest-ranking American city is Seattle at 32 position and the top-ranked Asian city is Tokyo at 14. No Indian city has made it to the list, but some of the Asian cities that have secured a place are Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Dubai, and Hong Kong. Dubai is at the 99th spot which makes it one of the most overworked among the better-off cities.

