Travel is definitely in the air in 2023. This year brings with it a list of long weekends for our travel escapes! Planning a holiday can be a tedious process from browsing travel websites, to checking reviews and downloading multiple apps and so on. With WhatsApp, curating your travel itineraries can be made so much easier.

Here are some local travel curators who use the WhatsApp Business App which is a free to use app and built with the small business owner in mind. The app makes interacting with customers easy by providing tools to automate, sort and quickly respond to messages. It’s also intended to feel and work just like the messaging app.

Tanveer, from Gulmarg, J&K, owns an adventure tourism company called Go Gulmarg Adventures. The firm is the best when it comes to travelling and adventures. Go Gulmarg Adventures can help you with hotels, transportation, trekking, and camping facilities. They offer different adventure packages with quality services and affordable prices in the market. You can browse through their catalogue on WhatsApp to know more.

Edy Rodriguez of Octopus Surf, a Goa based surf school teaching people how to surf safely in the deep waters. With Octopus Surf, you get to experience Goa the unusual way. Say Hi to and get all the details. What’s more, a part of the proceeds go towards the welfare of animals in Goa.

Manisha from Sikkim wanted to create a space where travellers could come together and share their stories. She did this, by combining adventure tourism with comfortable homestays, called Tag Along. Through their Tag Along Backpackers hostel, Travel Café, and fixed departure unique local trips, you can experience the Sikkimese culture and lifestyle of the locals.

The EKA is an experiential travel company offering guided journeys, curated trips and offbeat trekking adventures in some of the most extraordinary and unique places to visit in India and beyond. They curate immersive and fulfilling experiences away from crowded, touristy trails and design bespoke and personalized travel plans for you, your friends and family.

Himalayan Holidays provides comprehensive travel solutions. They provide thoroughly planned and designed packages and are aimed to provide a totally exclusive adventure travel experience that will cater to both young as well as seasoned travellers.

With its wide reach, user-friendly interface, end-to-end encryption, safe payment gateway, along with automation, and a host of other features, the app can be every traveller’s perfect travel agent.

