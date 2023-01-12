Planning A Trip To The US? Check Out Visa Requirements For Indian Citizens

If you want to visit the United States right now, one of the most difficult obstacles is getting an appointment for a visa interview. You might have to wait for nearly 1,000 days to secure an appointment. Earlier, the US State Department stated that it is making every effort to reduce the waiting time for a visa interview appointment in India and that it is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming days. Further, in response to growing concern about the backlog of visa applications, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that he understands the frustrations of those who have been waiting for long and assured that they are doing their best to reduce the time duration.

There are numerous types of visas available to travel to the US, and it is critical that you select the correct one for your trip. When the chances of getting an appointment are quite low it is better to be well informed. You can increase your chances of being granted a visa if you know the requirements and limitations of each type of visa.

Advertisement

1) Travel Visa- The B-2 tourist visa is one of the most commonly used visas for visiting the US. Individuals who are visiting the US to travel or for medical treatment are eligible for this visa.

Requirements- To be eligible for a B-2 visa, you must show that you are visiting the US temporarily and that you have sufficient funds to cover the cost of your trip. Proof of your travel plans, such as confirmed tickets and a hotel reservation, may also be required. The B-2 visa is usually valid for six months, but it can be extended for another six months if necessary.

2) Student Visa- The F-1 student visa is for individuals who come to the United States to study at an accredited educational institution are granted this visa.

Requirements- To be eligible for an F-1 visa, you must be accepted into a full-time academic or language programme at a school authorised to issue Form I-20. You must also show that you have enough money to cover your tuition fees and accommodation expenses while in the US. The F-1 visa is usually valid for the duration of your studies, plus a 60-day grace period to allow you to prepare for your return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3) Work Visa- This is the most sought-after type of visa. The H-1B visa is a short-term work permit for people with specialised skills in engineering, science, or computer programming.

Requirements- To be eligible you would need a job offer from a US company and a bachelor’s degree or higher in a related discipline to be eligible for an H-1B visa. The H-1B visa is normally only good for three years, but if more time is needed, it may be extended for an extra three years.

Advertisement

Another sort of work visa available for entry into the US is the L-1 visa.

Requirements- This visa is given to those moving from a foreign affiliate company to their U.S. office. You must be travelling to the US to work in a managerial or executive position and have worked for the company for at least one year in the three years preceding your transfer. The L-1 visa is normally valid for up to seven years, and for specialised knowledge workers, it is typically valid for up to five years.

Advertisement

The E-2 treaty investor visa is an alternative for business owners and entrepreneurs. People who are travelling to the US to run a company they have invested in or to invest in a business are granted this visa.

Requirements- You must have made a sizable investment in the company and be a citizen of a nation with which the United States has a treaty of commerce. The E-2 visa can be extended forever as long as the investment and business continue to operate throughout its initial five-year validity period.

4) Other visas- These include the P-1 visa for visitors travelling to the United States to take part in sporting or entertainment events, the O-1 visa for people with exceptional skill in the arts, sciences, or athletics, and the J-1 exchange visitor visa for people taking part in exchange programmes. There are also the spouse or dependent visas available.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here