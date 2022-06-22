Planning a vacation to Europe? Be prepared to face these hurdles

European airports have witnessed a massive rush of travellers following the declining trend in COVID-19 cases. This comes as a surprise, as the footfall has been recorded even before the commencement of the summer holiday in many nations. It is believed that, as the COVID restrictions have been lifted, people are setting off for “revenge travelling", which means eagerly making up for the lost travel opportunities during pandemic years. Needless to say, a massive turnaround in the fortune of the aviation industry is represented by this surge.

Due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns, the aviation industry was among the worst affected sectors across the globe. As per the reports, it lost over $230 billion (€219 billion) in 2020 with airlines accounting for the bulk of it. However, the current massive crowd at the airport has posed a fresh set of issues for the troubled industry. Despite it having resulted in a swift recovery, the industry aims to put together enough staff to deal with the influx of travellers at airports.

Advertisement

A recent Deutsche Welle report said shortages of staff have resulted in long queues and longer waiting times for passengers at prominent European airports like Frankfurt, Dublin, and Amsterdam.

The report quoted a spokesperson for Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport as saying, “The German labour market continues to be very tight. Jobseekers can choose from a large number of vacancies, while employers have difficulties filling up open positions."

The airport operator added, “Moreover, the recruitment process at airports is specifically complex and time-consuming. This is due to the fact that many operational activities in aviation take place in security-relevant and restricted areas."

Apart from that, the new air traffic control system has posed another challenge for Germany.

Advertisement

Stating the same, DFS spokesperson, Fabio Ramos said, “The closure of airspace in Russia and Ukraine is also shifting traffic to Germany. In addition, the war in Ukraine is causing considerably more military air traffic in Germany."

Despite the congestion and staffing shortage, the aviation industry is expecting to cash in because of the revenge travel, however, the travellers must brace themselves for the inconveniences.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.